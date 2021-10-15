Total Warhammer 3 developers reveal new Tzeentch Chaos factions, mechanics and more





The Creative Assembly has been launching a total war: Warhammer III news onslaught in recent weeks. Starting with the official announcement of Grand Cathay, everything from lower drops to Cathay’s campaign mechanics to the details of the long-awaited siege rework. Today, the studio officially announced the second chaotic faction, Zenchi.

Given that it has been the main enemy of all Cathay trailers to date, we’ve known these duplicate demons for some time, but now Creative Assembly is especially spotlighting factions. .. We gained insights not only on how the Tzeentch faction works, but also on how the various Chaos factions work together more commonly in the campaign.

You may have noticed the use of multiple “factions”. Each Chaos god in Warhammer III launches with one legendary lord, but the details revealed today relate to a mechanism that applies only to Zenchi as a whole. Kairos Fateweaver will represent the Changer of Ways at launch and will get a dedicated breakdown at a later date. Creative Assembly plans to release more legendary lords for each god. “Future DLC and FLC for Tzeentch will use some or all of these mechanisms,” the blog post states, “It also includes details of the legendary lord.”

Check out the Tzeentch trailer before continuing. There is a lot of purple:

The Tzeentch faction interacts with a new quasi-resource called Grimoires. As a god interested in knowledge and how to use it to manipulate the world, Zenchi wants you to find and store this wealth as much as possible. Generated by buildings, battles, etc., it can be used with many actions that literally change the game. These actions are collectively referred to as the “Changing of the Ways.”

This unobtrusive list includes everything from manipulating the magical wind to exchanging reconciliation between any two factions (including your own) and even forcing the two factions into war. is included. The Zenchi army can also teleport the map and, if desired, directly teleport to ambush combat. There are also many other unique mechanisms.

Generally speaking, chaos rot has been reworked to include four additional types of rot, one for each god of chaos. “Cults” also occur in corrupt areas, allowing players to take action to upset the established order. In addition to this, a new mechanic called the Great Game will be introduced.

The four chaos gods are all technically on the same side, but they are constantly competing with each other to see who can take the lead. This depends on how much God’s fall is spread throughout the map. If God is considered an “ascendant” God, new free abilities are available. With a total of four, the more corruption spreads, the more powerful options are unlocked. The whole land.

To be honest, there’s a lot to unpack from today’s announcement, so I highly recommend reading the update for a complete overview. We’ll dig deeper into Kairos Fateweaver and other common mechanisms mentioned today at a later date.

Total War: Warhammer III will be released to PC via Steam and the Epic Games Store in early 2022 with pre-orders enabled.

