Apple Watch 7 shows that it’s time to make further changes to the smartwatch





Apple Watch Series 7 is sophisticated, but very familiar. What about some more changes?

Scott Stein / CNET

I wear Apple’s latest watch on my wrist, but I have to remember it from time to time. The screen of Apple Watch Series 7 is large and looks beautiful. It charges a little faster. The app will load immediately. I flick it and some of its new watch faces and think … but has anything really changed?

Of course, things have changed a bit. But the latest Apple Watch feels like a careful polish to the same idea that Series 6 had. Or the previous series 5. There is no big new one that stands out. Now that the Apple Watch has cleared the realm of wearable technology and feels like it’s become a mainstream product like the iPhone and iPad, this may be the fate of the watch. There are still some clear areas for the Apple Watch to evolve, and the big screen, fast-charging Watch 7 is more obvious than ever.

Improved battery life

Batteries and small devices have clear limitations. Some fitness trackers last up to a week, but at the expense of performance and functionality. A powerful smartwatch can last up to two days. Still, the Apple Watch has been hovering for years with about a day and a half of battery life. When will the improvement in battery life finally occur? Its over 18 hour range continues to get performance bonuses: always-on display, larger screen, faster processor. When does the scale tilt and battery life increase, as it does with modern iPhones and MacBooks?

Some people can charge it daily. However, this seriously hinders the use of the Watch as a sleep tracker. Apple suggests charging immediately in the morning or refilling at night to get a good night’s sleep. However, low power sleep mode clearly seems necessary. Or it seems to be another way to use the battery for up to a few days (or more). You can extend the battery life of your watch by turning off the always-on display and other features. I think the Apple Watch battery needs to evolve more than ever.

Apple Watch has many watch faces. However, they never feel enough and their customization is limited.

Scott Stein / CNET Watch Face Store

Apple’s watch face collection is extensive and customizable, and watch faces look great. But that is also limited. The lack of a watch face store is a wasteful opportunity as Apple is investing heavily in larger displays and high-performance processors. I kept trying to find a watch face to show off the bigger Watch 7 screen and used it in all sorts of new ways to reach its limits. For example, I would like to show the number of bits of information that can be layered (complexity, they are called).

Modular Duo, one of Apple’s new Watch Series 7 faces, displays a wealth of information in two lines of apps that support it. For example, heart rate graphs and weather charts. Not many apps use these larger complications. I like how to display a lot of small things, but you can also lay them out as you like. Now that you have room on the screen, how about it? But I can’t.

I’ve said this many times: the Apple Watch is the only major smartwatch that doesn’t have an open watch face store. There may be lots of more interesting designs for taps, but so far Apple hasn’t done that yet.

Complete watch independence

The Apple Watch is an almost self-contained device and is now a high-speed wrist computer. We will do much more than in 2015. However, you need to pair it with your iPhone.

Recent Apple Watch updates allow you to pair your watch with someone else and wear it yourself, but you’ll need an iPhone to link to it first.

Opening your Watch to Android is great, but there’s an easier way than ever. Even if you don’t have a phone, it should work on its own. You should be able to set it up and operate it completely as your own device. And, optionally, pair it with your phone.

The display on the Apple Watch Series 7 is so large that it wraps around the sides a bit. But the sensor on the back is the same.

Scott Stein / CNET More sensors, or more complete sleep-to-wake recognition

The fitness and health features of the Apple Watch continue to expand, but nonetheless, I don’t have the features I’ve begun to evaluate on some other watches and rings: the daily health score.

Both Fitbit and Oura wearables have morning scores that can be interpreted as a kind of barometer of wellness or stress levels. Indeed, the score may look arbitrary. They rely on multiple measurements, from sleep quality to resting heart rate, to heart rate variability and daily activity the day before. Still, over the course of weeks and months, I liked the idea. These scores help remind me of some things I didn’t tend to do (not getting enough sleep, not getting up, or not being active enough), but at the end of the day Being more aggressive than the goal of the activity ring is on the Apple Watch.

From time to time, these scores remind me to make it easier. They can sometimes (but not always) feel like a subtle warning system that can deal with feelings of illness.

The Apple Watch doesn’t have a temperature sensor and doesn’t break down nighttime sleep in as detailed a way as other trackers. Sleep tracking is currently an incomplete science of smartwatches, but sleep scores still prove to be a useful reminder (and motivation).

The more I wear my Apple Watch, the more I think I’m a little more aware of my health than the fitness indicators of the three rings I started ignoring because I’m at home a lot.

Series 7 is the perfect watch we know, but what’s next?

I can see the Apple Watch as a fast, big-screen wrist that’s the successor to the iPod, and I’ll go to more places next. I love bigger screens, but it also feels like an underutilized opportunity. And that makes me more frustrated than ever that I still have to remove it daily for charging.

https://www.cnet.com/tech/mobile/apple-watch-7-shows-its-time-for-more-smartwatch-changes/

