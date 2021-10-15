Qualcomm has a hard time switching Pixels to Tensor, but in reality it shouldn’t





The Google Pixel 6 phone plans to throw away the Snapdragon chip for its own design, and Qualcomm clearly feels a bit hurt about it. Qualcomm had no choice but to cast a shadow on Google in the form of a red flag meme on Twitter (via 9to5Google). In August, Google announced the Tensor chip. It will debut properly at the Pixel 6 event on Tuesday. This marks the end of an era when most Pixel smartphones and previous Nexus lines relied on Snapdragon SoCs.

Red-flag memes began as a way to identify signs of stupid warnings when dating, but have since become applicable to almost everything. Qualcomm came up with a suspicious view of this meme. This suggests that Google’s choice to replace Snapdragon with a Tensor was a bad decision.

“Instead of using Snapdragon, we decided to create our own smartphone SoC.”

Snapdragon (@Snapdragon) October 13, 2021

But in reality, most Pixel users see Tensors as an exciting improvement to their devices. When taking a peek at the Pixel 6, Google showed off the benefits of chips designed to make AI and machine learning processes more efficient. In the demo, we’ll see how the Pixel 6 fixes blurry photos, shoots better videos, converts audio accurately to text, and converts all the features Google credits to the new Tensor chip into text. bottom.

Twitter users posted a bitter reply to Qualcomms tweets, noting that Tensor would eliminate Pixel users from having to deal with the limited support period for Qualcomm chipsets. According to a recent leak, the Pixel 6 series will receive a five-year Android security update, which should help extend the life of the smartphone.

As 9to5Google points out, Google is one of Qualcomm’s small customers, coupled with the fact that Qualcomm’s tweets are funny. Qualcomm is providing chips to some of the largest smartphone makers, including Samsung, which sold 17% of global smartphones in the second quarter of 2021.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2021/10/15/22728062/qualcomm-pixel-6-google-tensor-snapdragon-meme The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos