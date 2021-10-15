Introducing backup chat encryption after privacy concerns WhatsApp | WhatsApp





With WhatsApp, users encrypt backed up chats and cannot read them without access to their password or 64-digit encryption key.

Starting Thursday, Facebook, the owner of the messaging app, said some users will be able to fully encrypt messages stored on Google Drive or Applesi Cloud. The company said it would slowly introduce this feature to people using the latest version of WhatsApp.

This move is against the backdrop of concerns about the safety of backed up messages. In May, WhatsApp sued the Indian government over a new IT law involving putting messages in a traceable database. The government can then identify and respond to the sender if the content is determined to be illegal. India is the largest market for WhatsApps.

According to Facebook, users can keep their own encryption keys, which could force cloud service providers to give the keys to the authorities. You can now use the password of your choice, or a 64-digit encryption key that only you know, to protect your end-to-end encrypted backup. Neither WhatsApp nor the backup service provider has access to the keys needed to read or unlock the backup.

WhatsApp messages sent and received on mobile devices are already end-to-end encrypted, and the latest features are designed to reassure people who back up their messages with cloud services in the event of a lost mobile phone. .. This feature can be activated by opening the app settings, tapping Chat, then chat backup and end-to-end encrypted backup.

Facebook has been criticized by the government for its plans to gradually introduce end-to-end encryption across a range of services, including Instagram and Facebook Messenger. Home Secretary Priti Patel said she would endanger children and provide a haven for abusers and other criminals.

In June, the Home Office said the government backed strong encryption to protect citizens from online harm, but Facebook’s implementation of technology blinded law enforcement content access. Said he was concerned.

WhatsApps, where more than 2 billion users send more than 100 billion messages a day. In September, when the proposal was announced, WhatsApps CEO Will Cathcart told the US technology blog The Verge:

Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg also said in September: WhatsApp was the first global messaging service of this scale to provide end-to-end encrypted messaging and backup, and there were very difficult technical challenges that required a whole new one to reach it. .. An operating system-wide key storage and cloud storage framework.

