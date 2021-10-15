The Google Pixel 6 actually seems to be a lot more exciting than the iPhone 13.





Google Pixel 6 smartphone

Google

We look forward to Apple’s big iPhone being announced each year, but this year we’re even more excited to see the upcoming Pixel 6. And since I’ve been happy as an iPhone owner for years, this feeling is: surprise. In part, this feeling comes from the slow upgrade of Apple’s iPhone 13. Don’t get me wrong-the iPhone 13 is impressive. Better screen? Yes. A better camera? Yes. Is the battery life long? “Free” iPhone 13 for trade-in? Sign up now. (Actually, it’s not a big deal for me to upgrade my phone every few years, and there are a lot of warnings about those carrier deals anyway.)

But overall, it was a sleepy year for the company, at least for the iPhone 13 lineup. Sure, that little notch is bulging, holy smoke, but have you ever seen a dramatic video that you can shoot in cinematic mode? I love those features and I can’t say I didn’t feel the skin tingling when I saw them in action. However, apart from regular improvements such as the processor and the features mentioned above, there were many features that were not significantly changed, such as the overall design and dimensions of the starter. CNET’s Patrick Holland even says in his iPhone 13 review that the phone isn’t radically different from the iPhone 12.

On the other hand, Google’s Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro look weird and seem to be a big leap forward for Google in terms of design, performance and features. The Pixel event is scheduled for October 19th, but thanks to a series of bullies from Google and credible leaks and rumors, it’s largely left to the imagination. What’s more, prior to the event, Google placed a prototype of the Pixel 6 in a new physical store in New York-and it certainly made a statement.

That’s why Google’s next Pixel 6 overlooks the iPhone 13 (and why we think Google’s Pixel smartphone should be given another shot).

One example of a number of memes mocking Apple’s iPhone 13 that flooded the Internet after Apple’s event.

Twitter / @ tolul_ope Pixel 6 Design: Flashy and Bold

If you take a look at the Pixel 6, you’ll see a radical design transformation and brilliance. The Pixel 5’s squirrel camera bumps and discreet color palette are gone. Its design gives way to a camera bar that runs the full width of a mobile phone, with flashy colorways and shiny metal highlights.

As a well-known mobile software developer, Google previously designed mobile phones in a way that revolves around the Android mobile operating system. In the eyes of the user, the hardware is intended to fade into the background and acts as just a vehicle to Android. However, in 2021, Google seems to have abolished its design philosophy and adopted a bolder and more eye-catching look. I think the Pixel 6 hardware is visually distinctive. I think it’s clear that Google is playing a prominent role in the highly competitive field of high-end mobile phones this year.

Google used to use Qualcomm chips on phones, but now it uses its own custom-made Tensor processor.

Jon Prosser Pixel 6 Processor: Tensor SoC

But with the Pixel 6, there may be more than you can see. Internally, according to Google, the Pixel 6 series has a custom-built system-on-chip called Tensor, which CEO Sundar Pichai advertises as Pixel’s biggest innovation to date. It was designed in-house by Google engineers and is customized for Android, much like Apple uses its own mobile processor.

Google is focused on performance and I’m still not sure if the tensor can catch up with Apple’s chips, but I think it’s a better chance now because it doesn’t rely on Qualcomm’s chipsets. According to years of CNET performance benchmark testing, Qualcomm’s finest Snapdragon processors have consistently underperformed Apple’s own in-house silicon. Hopefully, that control can extend the number of years of software support, and security updates can keep Pixel 6 for years. Earlier Pixel smartphones are guaranteed 3 years of support. This is significantly shorter than the 6-year support that the iPhone 6S received, or the 4-year support that Samsung currently offers for Galaxy smartphones. In any case, this represents another “earthquake collapse from the past,” as CNET’s Brian Bennett said. Remember that last year’s Pixel 5 ran on a middle-tier Snapdragon 765G processor, one notch lower than the Snapdragon 865 built into flagship mobile phones such as Samsung’s Galaxy S20. This allows Google to keep prices down.

Google Pixel 5

Andrew Hoyle / CNET Pixel 6 Software: Android 12

Another thing I’m excited about is software. Pixel 6 ships with Android 12 and will be one of the first smartphones with an updated mobile OS. And there are a lot of excitement. Take scrollable screenshots (finally!), Minute privacy dashboards, OS customizability, and much more. But apart from that, Google is making fun of the Pixel 6 series being heavily AI-focused, and the Pixel 6 could be the most AI-centric phone Google has ever made. This could lead to Pixel’s already excellent camera language translations and improved computational photography.

Specs aside, even if Apple isn’t guaranteed, you might be more excited about the Pixel this year as it’s exceeded the expected threshold of greatness. On the other hand, Google still has a lot to prove in the field of smartphones. Pixel’s market share is negligible compared to Apple’s iPhone. Or maybe it’s the fact that the iPhone and iOS were already overhauled on the iPhone X in 2017, while the Pixel’s transformation is far behind. But now Google seems to be doing what we’ve been waiting for for years. You’ll have to wait until October 19th to be sure, but I hope Google’s Pixel 6 could be the 2021 mobile phone I’ve been waiting for.

Join us on Tuesday, October 19th to watch Google’s Pixel 6 event live. In the meantime, here are the Pixel 6 rumors I’ve heard, three reasons why I’m excited to get a new Pixel, and whether it makes sense to buy a Pixel 3, 4, or 5. ..

