Confession Time: I have never played Left 4 Dead. I clearly know that Valves’ iconic shooter teamed up with friends to shoot zombies and suck them up like they were eating brain miasma. Still, even though the game is everywhere, I just … didn’t get around it. Occasionally happens! Can you blame me?

For the past few days, I’ve been working on its spiritual successor, Back 4 Blood. It was launched earlier this week for PC, PlayStation and Xbox. (Also available from the Game Pass.) I understand that the games are very similar. This makes sense given that Back 4 Blood was developed by Turtle Rock, the creator of the original Left 4 Dead.

Everyone, I think I’m getting it now. The formula teams up with friends and shoots zombies.

Having played Back4 Bloods Beta in August, I knew a bit about what to expect. But as I was playing Level Bar Room Blitz this week, I knew how cool these zombie killing games were. If set in the middle of Act 1, the level assumptions are simple. Make a hole in the bar. Kick start the jukebox. Zombies flock to your position. When you reach the jukebox, the music will stop. At that point, you need to restart the music. Your goal is to protect the jukebox until the song can be played to the end. Then an armored jeep will appear and you will be able to escape.

A few days ago, I ran through the levels of Kotakus Zack Zweizen. Our jukebox played Spiderbait’s Black Betty. This is the perfect song to kill zombies. The two of us said that the song fits perfectly so far and is an ideal soundtrack to shoot down hundreds of zombies. I clearly remember feeling like we were in Zombie Land or saying something 28 days later.

I hardly knew that Black Betty was one of the few songs that could pop up in the scene. Apparently, you’ll also find other iconic riff-rich songs such as The Hives’ Tick Tick Boom, Johnny Cash’s Rusty Cage, Misfits’ All Hell Breaks Loose, and Motörhead’s Roaring Ace of Spades. (Some kind souls have put together a jukebox offer in various Spotity playlists.) If you read the complete setlist, yeah, everything is just as good for the situation as Black Betty. I plan to play the level several times to see which songs I get.

I’ve played a lot of zombie games that capture the crazy zombie flick zipper enthusiasts, but I’ve never felt legally like Im as I did at the Back 4 Bloods Bar Room Blitz level. That alone allows me to come back four more times.

