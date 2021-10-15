According to FIFA, soccer games “must involve multiple parties who control and abuse all rights.” • Eurogamer.net





In the report below, negotiations with EA are at a standstill.

FIFA issued a statement following reports that negotiations with EA were stalled, stating that soccer games and esports “need to involve multiple parties who control and abuse all rights.” increase.

Earlier this week, the New York Times reported that EA’s recent surprise announcement was that the long-standing FIFA football game series was “groping for ideas for renaming,” with two license renewal negotiations with FIFA. It’s time to get stuck. The parties are having a hard time agreeing on the details.

One area of ​​disagreement is said to be financial-FIFA is reported to be trying to more than double the cost of licensing to more than $ 1 billion every four-year World Cup cycle-but The report also wants EA to limit the scope of transactions for FIFA licenses such as video game tournaments and digital products such as NFTs, in order for FIFA to pursue new opportunities.

FIFA 22-Official Launch Trailer.

Following that report, a new statement from FIFA states that the organization believes that soccer games and esports “must be a space occupied by multiple parties governing all rights.” So, I made the position sufficiently clear.

“Technology and mobile companies are currently actively competing for partnerships with FIFA, its platforms, and global tournaments,” the statement said. “As a result, FIFA is working with developers, investors, analysts and other industry players to build a long-term view of the gaming, esports and interactive entertainment sectors.” FIFA said. These discussions help to provide consumers and fans with “a range of appropriate stakeholders with the professional ability to proactively shape the best possible experience and offering.” ..

“Games and esports are the fastest growing media industry on the planet, with new and diverse types of games being launched on an ongoing basis,” he says. “Therefore, it is very important for FIFA and its stakeholders to maximize all future opportunities for football and gaming fans … FIFA to take full advantage of the unique opportunities that have recently emerged. As part of this strategy, FIFA will continue to host skill-based esports tournaments under the recently launched FIFA e-competitive structure and consumer brand umbrella. We are also working on it. “

The organization adds, “We are excited to launch and integrate exciting new games and eSports products using the FIFA World Cup … and the FIFA Women’s World Cup … as platforms.”

On the EA side, a recently discovered trademark application suggests that it may be ready to abandon FIFA Monica in favor of “EA Sports FC” in soccer games. The publisher has also confirmed that it will renew its contract with FIFPRO. This will allow you to continue to use “names and portraits of thousands of players” with various official leagues and “provide the best and most authentic football”. experience”.

