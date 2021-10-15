Steam bans games that include NFTs and cryptocurrency features





Fuck. Good Guy Steam is back (a kind). Future NFT-based PC game developers will tweet that Steam will no longer allow games built on blockchain technology, or will issue or allow exchanges of cryptocurrencies and NFTs. bottom. In fact, Valve’s onboarding rules page says exactly that.

Non-fungible tokens are digital assets that represent ownership of a particular image file, and this ownership is recorded in an electronic ledger called the blockchain. The NFT scene is renowned for bail scammers after money has been paid, and there are multiple cryptocurrency projects where developers expect investors to trust them with a spit handshake. It goes without saying that NFTs (and common cryptocurrencies) are environmental disasters. However, Crypto Brothers will continue to sell snake oil as long as the well-known NFT may be able to demand a selling price of millions of dollars.

The official ban on cryptocurrency games and NFTs wasn’t entirely unexpected. On September 30, NFT-based game developer Satoshis Games announced that Valve will not allow the NFT game LightNite to be released on Steam. To date, the developers behind Age of Rust (another NFT game) haven’t explained that Steam doesn’t allow games of real-world value to exist on the platform.

Light Nite is a game in which players can earn NFTs by playing the game and sell it on the Bitcoin Marketplace. Similarly, the Age of Rust has a mechanism that allows players to use NFTs to unlock certain types of in-game rewards. Both of these games go against Steams’ new stance on such features, as players can redeem their digital assets for real value.

It’s pretty funny that Steam thinks NFTs have real value, but Im won’t complain. The less closely the video game works with NFT, the better everything will be. And it seems that Im is not the only one to agree. Steams’ main competitor is the Epic Games Store. CEO Tim Sweeney said the company [not] Today, touching NFTs across the field is intertwined with fraud, an interesting decentralized technology foundation, and an unruly combination of fraud.

Even if the technology itself isn’t based on selling people on Florida’s seaside real estate, the NFT market is notoriously volatile. In June of this year, the NFT market suffered a 90% collapse from its peak.

The future of cryptocurrency and NFT-centric games doesn’t look a bit bright, as two of the world’s largest game distributors have rejected this particular mix of games and crypto.

