Why did Google Ads ban LewRockwell.com?





I was particularly surprised that Google banned LewRockwell.com’s advertising program. This was an allegation that articles on this site could undermine participation or credibility in elections or democratic processes. I think it means that there is an article on the site that suggests that President Trump had the substance of claiming that the election was stolen from him. If people believe this, they are less likely than to support the election process otherwise. Why support a process that you consider to be fraudulent?

Is this argument correct? I do not think so. People who say the presidential election was fraudulent usually don’t want to end the election. Their complaint is that proper election procedures were not followed. For example, people are counted as voters without proper identification, and in some states, the legislature did not enact election rules as required by the state constitution. It seems almost unreasonable to say that people with this kind of view do not support the election process. Rather, they want to enforce existing election rules that violate them. Extensive work these people have done to publicize their charges suggests that they are committed to the election process rather than opposed to it. As long as the LewRockwell.com article led people to retain these opinions, it would be a mistake to blame the site for undermining its participation in the election process.

Perhaps, however, the Google people who banned the site mean something else, where the word trust comes to the fore. They may mean that the article distrusts people in the electoral process that is currently organized. People should reject Trump supporters’ protests and accept that the Bydens elections follow the rules. But why should they do that? Isn’t the issue of election legitimacy a subject of debate? If it’s Google’s position that people should accept it, regardless of whether the election complies with the rules, otherwise they will lose confidence in the election process, it says. It’s an unusual thing to do. Why do we have to trust inappropriate elections? That’s stupid. Indeed, those who support the democratic process should support rule-based elections.

But there is yet another way to understand Google’s complaints. As Google sees the problem, election protests are clearly wrong, so they may complain that they aren’t worthy of discussion. But if so, there would be little reason to fear public debate on this issue, as the opposition’s absurdity could easily be exposed. If so, Google seems likely to be aware that the complaints are substantive, or at least not ready to ship, but we want to curb these complaints. It casts doubt on its own commitment to the election process.

What I said may be opposed to Google having an escape route. Let’s assume that the election protest is clearly wrong and its flaws will soon become apparent. Due to confirmation bias, Google unfairly discounts evidence against its opinion, does not read counter-arguments, and if they see them, set them aside without proper consideration. You may be afraid to put it down. However, given Google’s superior control over communication channels, even those who strongly support election protests are unlikely to ignore issues with their claims, and confirmation bias if these claims are ridiculous. It seems unlikely that this will happen. win.

Google’s accusation has yet another problem. Most people who find LewRockwell.com articles compelling seem to like that perspective, even before reading them. It’s no exaggeration to say that most readers of this site share that general outlook. If so, the site cannot be accused of undermining confidence in the current election process, as readers already lack such trust. Google may then say that at least a few people who didn’t do so before may become distrustful of the election process, and others strengthen their existing beliefs. You might think that. But even if that is true, the accusation fails again because a slight increase in distrust is not enough to constitute a loss of confidence in the election process.

But what I’ve said so far isn’t my main reason for finding Google to charge strange fees. That’s why: Speaking of undermining confidence in the election process, it assumes that most people trust the process. If there is a lack of trust, there is nothing to undermine. But in reality, most people are already looking at the process with serious suspicion. Sure, Videns supporters don’t accept President Trump’s supporters’ claims, but they don’t trust the election process either. They accuse Republicans of trying to limit access to ballots for their own benefit. It’s a cliché in American political analysis, but it’s still true that our country is polarized. In reality, no one is happy with the existing election arrangements. If such satisfaction is the criterion for being able to use the Google Ads program, Google will have to ban almost any site that discusses political issues.

Google has another complaint. This means that LewRockwell.com promotes harmful health claims. Here I consider Google’s target to be an article against covid-19 vaccination because it is unsafe and ineffective. My reaction to this is on the same line as I’ve already mentioned about the election process, so it’s easy to explain. Shouldn’t they simply argue if the claims on the site are clearly wrong? Read the LewRockwell.com article and you’ll see that it raises important points that are worth considering rather than dismissal. This isn’t the place to consider the best way to deal with covid-19, but I’ll take the plunge in one comment. When the vaccine was introduced, their supporters said it was very effective in preventing people from getting sick. Now, in Jane Austen’s words, it is a widely accepted truth that immunity weakened and many died after vaccination. Indeed, this is not the time to stop the discussion of this important issue.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mises.org/wire/why-did-google-ads-ban-lewrockwellcom The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos