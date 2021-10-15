Google introduces continuous scrolling for mobile





Since the launch of mobile search engines, opening Google queries on mobile phones has only displayed one page of results, but that era is about to end.

According to the company’s blog post, Google is rolling out continuous scrolling for mobile devices such as smartphones and tablets. This update works with both standard web search and the Google-only smartphone app on both Android and iOS, the leading smartphone platforms.

Alkane Perdana

The mechanism is as follows. When I open Google Search, I see the results page as usual, but instead of seeing the “more” prompt at the bottom of the page, scrolling down also loads the new results. You can keep scrolling until you find the website. You want to visit This feature is good news for users looking for more free search results.

“Most people who need additional information tend to view up to four pages of search results,” said Niru Anand, product manager for the company. “With this update, users can now seamlessly do this while viewing different results before clicking the” More “button. ”

With continuous scrolling, Google Search matches the latest “feed style” smartphone apps such as TikTok and Instagram.

“This update allows people to do it seamlessly. [scroll], Please browse the various results before clicking the “more” button. “

The continuous scrolling feature will be available to some users on Friday and will be rolled out “in stages” to all others within a few days. Currently, this update is for US residents only.

This move follows the redesign that began earlier this year, with larger text, end-to-end search results, and other quality of life improvements.

