Valve bans blockchain games and NFTs on Steam and Epic tries to make it work





Games that use blockchain technology or allow users to exchange NFTs or cryptocurrencies according to the rules added to the valve are not allowed on Steam. It should not be published on the Steam list. This change was pointed out by Space Pirate, a developer working on NFT-based games. He said the change was due to the company not allowing game items that could have real-world value. However, Steam may have avoided controversy over this move.

Steam is one of the most famous PC game stores, but it’s not the only one. Tim Sweeney, CEO of Epics, said the company isn’t interested in touching NFTs, but that policy doesn’t seem to apply to in-store games. Epic told The Verge in an email on Friday that it would accept ideas for games that use NFTs or cryptocurrencies. ..

Looking at the Wayback Machine capture on the Steams rules page from late August, there are only 12 rules and no mention of cryptocurrencies or NFTs. The new rules are also not found in other documents that are not currently displayed on the Join Steamworks Distributions page.

Steam’s view is that items are valuable and do not allow items that can have real value on the platform. I respect their choices, but basically believe that NFTs and blockchain games are the future. So I started this journey with you. 3/4

The Age of Rust (@SpacePirate_io) October 14, 2021

Steam has a history of making controversial moderation decisions, especially when it comes to games with sexual content. However, in this case, it doesn’t look like people are pushing F to pay homage to NFT games. Most of the replies and quoted tweets to Space Pirates’ tweets praise Valve’s move (or ridicule those who are angry with it).

The valve did not immediately respond to the request for comment.

You can probably understand why Steam wants to avoid putting NFTs on the platform. In addition to justifying that SpacePirate may have real value (it seems a bit weak given the large commercial community such as CS: GO skins and Team Fortress 2 hats), NFT and crypto-based games There is no best in reputation. There is a story of the infamous Evolved Apes. There, the developers promised to be included in the fighting game and sold the NFT, but it seems they ran for a lot of money. There are some potentially interesting game concepts that use NFTs, but even if they are allowed, I’m not sure how many concepts are suitable for Steam.

NFTs can be a big issue in platform moderation

The different approaches of Steam and Epics highlight the fact that content-moderating platforms and stores need to decide whether to allow apps and games to sell NFTs. One of the biggest question marks at the moment is Apple and how to handle it. Apps such as OpenSea and Coinbase are used when you decide to allow users to purchase digital tokens.

Updated on October 15th at 6:20 pm ET: Updated with information from Epic to make blockchain-based games available in the store.

