Ransomware: US Financial Institutions Report Significant Increase in Payments to Cybercriminals

The data “shows that ransomware is becoming an increasingly threatening threat to the US financial sector, businesses, and the general public,” said a report from the Treasury Department’s Financial Crimes Investigation Network.

The report was created because the Biden administration is exploring multiple ways to block the revenue streams of the Russian-speaking ransomware group, which has blackmailed millions of dollars from major US companies. In June, President Joe Biden called on Russian President Vladimir Putin to crack down on cybercriminals operating in Russian soil. US officials are waiting to see if Moscow will take substantive action.

Financial data consists of so-called suspicious activity reports that financial institutions must submit within 30 days of detecting a suspected case of money laundering or fraud. These are for suspected ransomware-related payments that banks and other businesses are aware of involving themselves and their customers.

“If current trends continue, SARs submitted in 2021 are expected to have higher ransomware-related transactions than combined SARs submitted in the last decade,” the report said. I am.

The total amount of ransomware-related suspicious activity reports submitted during the first six months of 2021 was $ 590 million, compared to $ 416 million reported in 2020 (these transactions). Part of it occurred in 2020). According to the report, ransomware attacks are skyrocketing and organizations are becoming more aware of threats and detection tools.

A Treasury report “emphasizes the proliferation of ransomware and how it affects various aspects of the US economy,” said Amy Chang, head of risk and response at cyber insurer Resilience. He told CNN.

“From threat hunting to data modeling and ransom payment considerations, the report provides valuable insights for cybersecurity practitioners to use,” he added.

After a series of ransomware attacks on critical US infrastructure in recent months, the issue has become a top economic and national security priority for the Biden administration.

The White House held a virtual summit in 30 countries this week in an attempt to hash a more effective way to track and prosecute ransomware gangs. Russia was particularly absent. The United States sought to put pressure on Moscow to curb ransomware attacks in bilateral talks.

Meanwhile, US agencies have been looking for other ways to slow down the ransomware group. Last month, the Treasury imposed sanctions on crypto exchanges accused by US authorities of trading with hackers behind eight types of ransomware.

US officials are discouraging companies from paying ransoms because of the risks of promoting more hacks. However, some companies say they are faced with no option to repay the scammers who are holding the system hostage.

Treasury officials have also issued up-to-date guidance to US companies on how to avoid violating US sanctions when paying ransom.

