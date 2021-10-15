Animal Crossing’s first paid DLC will decorate you for the villagers





Animal Crossing: New Horizons’ first paid DLC, Happy Home Paradise, allows players to build dream villas for their inhabitants. Players can seek out the island and design a paradise home for their favorite villagers.

Tom Nook appoints a player as the land developer to coordinate the new build. Like the pre-decorated Happy Home Designer, players arrange furniture and landscape islands to suit the mood and demands of the villagers. Players have the recommended furniture they can use, but have the freedom to liven up the interior design of the villa as they like.

At DLC, players join the Lotti and Paradise Planning team as they visit the archipelago and bring the islanders’ villas to life. In addition to being able to design the interior of a resident bungalow, players can suggest ideas for the exterior of the client’s home by changing the design of the house, the design of the aisles and gardens, and changing the seasons and weather of the island. can do.

After designing the villa, players can unlock new design techniques. These techniques include adjusting the internal size of the house, adjusting the lighting, adding atmospheric music, and creating aristocratic walls and pillars in the house. Players can also remodel abandoned buildings left on the island, such as schools, restaurants and hospitals.

If you’re wondering if you can reap the mess from all your design efforts for your clients, don’t be afraid. Once the player has completed the design of the dream home, they can take those techniques home and prepare their island. After the house is designed, players will be compensated with the Poke currency they can use to buy unusual furniture to take home with them.

All player-designed villas are stored in the portfolio of the Nook Phone App Happy Home Network. The app allows players to visit previous client homes, share villa designs with each player, and follow their favorite designers from the app.

Amiibo figures and cards can be used by players to invite more clients such as Isabel and Tom Nook to the island and design their villas. Animal Crossing Amiibo Card Series 5 will also be available at the time of DLC launch. Series 5 features 48 Amiibo cards featuring characters from New Horizons.

So far, the New Holizons DLC is free, with the exception of the optional Amiibos. Players can download Happy Home Paradise as a free feature of Nintendo Switch Online + Expansion Pack. Individual membership plans are $ 49.99 for 12 months and family members are $ 79.99 for 12 months. The expansion pack includes the Nintendo 64 and the Sega Genesis game.

Happy Home Paradise is priced at $ 24.99 and will be available on November 5th. Pre-orders will go on sale October 29th.

