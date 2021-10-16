



Hey Roku, eat my shorts. Photo: Eric Vilas-Boas

If you’ve dreamed of whispering sweets to Roku’s remote and hearing it pin back to you, now it’s your shot. The company released new Streaming Stick 4K ($ 50) and Streaming Stick 4K + ($ 70) devices this month, and Vulture tested it for a week with something that could provide intimacy and eyeball. Big advantage: Roku has a clean, user-friendly interface and excellent app software iteration. Disadvantages: The hardware we played felt enough to convince streaming beginners to jump onboard, but justified an upgrade or a change from an already working setup. Wasn’t enough.

Of course, there are still many questions about these new gadgets. Is the remote different? Does one of them beep on you? And is there a more affordable alternative to Roku itself, confusingly called the 4K + model?

This requires investigation. I tried to answer the most pressing question below.

The new Roku model is the same except for the remote. 4K + comes with a Voice Remote Pro with a USB-charged headphone jack for private listening. It’s fun to tell the remote to do things, and when Skynet roosts, it can lead to faster, more benevolent deaths.

4K remotes a simple and simple clicker. Given that Apple, Amazon, and Google all have rechargeable remotes, AAA batteries feel a bit outdated (except for Chromecast models that don’t come with a remote).

It should work on the majority of screens large enough to support 4K and below. When tested on both 4K screens and 1080p screens a year ago, both looked crisp and fully streamed. (I’ve seen one review reporting Wi-Fi issues, but I’ve never spent a week on both 4K and 4K +.) For 8K TVs, 8K streaming really matters. We recommend that you wait until.

Need a Roku Streaming Stick?

Roku was formerly known as platform agnostic. For example, it’s a great way to wash your hands when a drama between Netflix and HBO Max occurs. Roku may have its own streaming options like the free Roku Channel, but big names with its own hardware like Amazon Prime Video and Apple TV +, or like HiDive because it doesn’t play your favorites. There are literally thousands of apps, including those for niche anime.

The stick is a credit card, a little wider and thicker than the HDMI port, so it’s not as a streaming box as a dongle. The space behind most TVs doesn’t matter. Note the USB power cord, which is also a Wi-Fi antenna (don’t break it as it’s difficult to replace). It’s about 5 feet long, so think about where to put the cord.

Photo: Eric Vilas-Boas

They can probably handle it. Give em credit. The Rokus interface and setup steps are very simple. Fifteen minutes after opening the box, we were glad we went. The hardest part is setting up a (free) Roku account to link to your device. You can also download the Roku app, which connects via Bluetooth, and type on your real phone keyboard instead of clicking the arrows on the screen. Then sign in to Netflix and launch Longmire for the Wyoming Prairie and Crotch Cowboys.

It’s larger than the Apple TV remote or Amazon Fire Stick remote, so it’s useful if you tend to misplace it. Voice Remote Pro does this too. If you can’t track it, ask where it is and you’ll get a little alarm. My parents will love it. I lost all their growing remote controls.

Empathy isn’t that strong suit, but it’s attentive. This is what we asked and how it answered:

Hey, Roku, turn it on. Both TV and Roku are turned on.

Hey, Roku, a 1960 Hitchcock movie. Answer: No results were found.

Hey, Roku, Alfred Hitchcock’s 1960 movie. Opens the search page. First movie: Psycho.

Hey, Roku, Disney Channel original starring Kyla Pratt. First result: Proud family.

Hey, Roku, Gargoyle. First result: Gargoyle.

Hey, Roku, the awakening of the Gargoyle episode. Answer: No results were found.

Hey, Roku, a Western drama of the 1950s. Movies on the search page: “Man of the West,” “Sitting Bull,” “Bajo no Haze,” and “Noon” are all free to use.

Hey, Roku, can you change the language to Mandarin? Answer: You can request closed captions during playback, on, off, and playback.

Hey, Roku: A handsome man. The first two results: a handsome devil streaming on Netflix. Third: 1917, directed by Sam Mendes.

Hey, Roku, Paul Walter Hauser. First movie on the search page: Cruella.

Hey, Roku, eat my shorts. The 1976 Ron Howard movie Eat My Dust! Open the Roku page of. It is available for free on Tubi and Roku Channel.

Yes, but it’s better at the playground and knows the movie. Count for something.

Well, it’s like a second remote, and the company has updated it so that it can also take voice commands and save them to a list for later playback. It’s also a good idea to pair it with Bluetooth headphones to reduce lag and tune the sound to your mouth.

Photo: Eric Vilas-Boas

No.

Yes.

Indeed, it did. The Roku Express 4K + 2021 model is currently priced at $ 30 and has the same app and almost all the same features. It’s slow and slim, but it streams in 4K even if it doesn’t support some of the same technical standards.

If you don’t know what they are, they probably won’t affect you much. But the simplest explanation is that Roku added HDR10 + and Dolby Vision image formats to the device this year. For certain movies and movies, the format helps to capture information through the device and display things in different ways. (It’s better to be subjective here. HDR has little effect personally.)

One of the things most people may care more about is that Wi-Fi 6 is the new and faster standard of internet speeds. Roku promised to speed up the streaming stick, but that seems to have happened. There were no connectivity or lag issues in the Vultures test. But if you already own some streaming setup and aren’t aware of the problem, don’t worry too much about this either.

Rokus got the best interface and layout combination in the game with my money. That said, $ 50 isn’t that much, but it feels like it’s too much for incremental updates. And $ 70 is definitely too expensive to get a Voice Remote Pro.

If you really need a connection after waiting for a discount or a smart TV or PS4 Pro breaks down, get a $ 30 Roku Express 4K +. It also comes with its own voice remote control. But no matter how much you love it, it doesn’t beep when you call it.

