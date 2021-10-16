Hundreds of young people take part in the StickItToCOVID contest





A trio of local youths have found that they have added incentives to get the COVID-19 vaccine not only to increase protection from the virus, but also to win prizes.

12-17 from Haliburton County, Northumberland County, and Kawartha Lakes City after the last first or second COVID-19 vaccination at the #StickItToCOVID Contest of the Haliburton, Kawasa, and Pineridge District Health Units. There were nearly 400 entries from young people aged. Of September.

A 15-year-old Northumberland County male student won a major prize for the $ 250 Apple Gift Card. A 16-year-old female student and a 15-year-old male student from Kawasa Lakes brought back $ 150 Amazon Gift Card and $ 100 Amazon Gift Card prizes, respectively.

“We congratulate these three individuals and all the young people who participated in the contest and rolled up their sleeves for the COVID-19 vaccine,” said Dr. Natalie Bocking, a medical officer of health. .. “It is important for young people over the age of 12 to be vaccinated. There may be no serious symptoms of COVID-19, but other people, especially those who are more vulnerable to the virus due to age or medical reasons. It can be an important driver of the spread of the virus to people. ”

The Health Unit continues to host mobile and pop-up COVID-19 vaccination clinics throughout the region, including high schools in Feneron Falls, Brighton, Lindsay, Porthope, and Corbourg, with students, school staff, and parents. , Family can participate. And community members. No reservation required. Pfizer and Moderna vaccines are available.

Currently, 86.3% of eligible residents over the age of 12 are vaccinated once and 81.5% are vaccinated with both. This means that about 24,000 people are still eligible for the first or second dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. Approximately half of these individuals must be vaccinated to reach 90% of the region’s overall vaccination coverage (a revised target set by the state). Bocking said this goal is achievable and necessary. In particular, the Delta variant is far more infectious than the original COVID-19 virus.

“It was a surprising achievement for us to use as many COVID-19 vaccines as possible this year,” Bocking added. “We recommend that anyone who still needs the COVID-19 vaccine get it. The vaccine significantly reduces the risk of serious illness or hospitalization with COVID-19.”

For a list of COVID-19 Vaccination Clinics, please visit www.hkpr.on.ca.

