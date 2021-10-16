After seeing the new leak photos on the Pixel 6, I think I finally got a weird design for the phone





Just days after Google’s October 19th launch event for Pixel 6 and Pixel 6 Pro, but if you want to see what you’re expecting early, this big thread of leaked images from mass leaker Evan Blass. It is recommended to check. The thread contains what looks like an official render of both phones, an image of the case, a photo of people using the phone, and an image of the last category that is most interesting to me.

Since the early rumored renderings of the Pixel 6 lineup appeared on the web, I wondered exactly why Google decided to build a huge camera bar on the back of both phones. It wasn’t really appealing to me, and the bars aren’t as high as the back of the phone, so I’m worried they’ll wobble when placed on the desk. I did.

Check out those camera bars. Image: Google

The Blass Photo Dump contains 12 photos of people who are actually using their mobile phones. Looking at these pictures, something was clicked on the design of the Pixel 6s. With a camera bar and two-tone choices, the Pixel 6 lineup has a unique look that you don’t have. You may mistake it for another phone. If you don’t know what the Pixel 6 is, you’ll never be confused with the iPhone. Its unique look may be sufficient for those who have never had a Pixel 6.

Another set of photos answered the question I had about Pixel 6. What it looks like in the case. Based on images shared by Blass, Google’s official case fits around the bumps on the camera, but the edges around the bumps appear to have bumps, so the back of the smartphone is flat even with the case attached. Will not be.

Blass also shared the Pixel 6’s green, black and orange renderings with the Pixel 6 Pro’s silver / gray, black and gold renderings. Google unveiled the phone’s design and colors already in August, so these renderings aren’t a lot of surprises.

Last week, Glass also leaked some other photos of upcoming phones, including images of the new Pixel Stand wireless charger (a completely different leak is rumored to support 23W wireless charging). However, you don’t have to wait until you know more about the Pixel 6, so you’ll need to lock the phone for the October 19th launch event to The Verge.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.theverge.com/2021/10/15/22729135/google-pixel-6-pro-leaked-photos-images-renders-evan-blass The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos