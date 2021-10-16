IPad accessories for replacing laptop 2021





The iPad is one of the best tablets on the market, but for many it still can’t replace laptops. The device is in the vicinity. It’s too big for a phone and too small for a dedicated computer. But over the last few years, Apple has built up and redesigned its thinking about the iPad to adopt a more intuitive operating system that reflects today’s laptops. The latest iPad is fast. And now, with a more robust file management system, these laptop-like devices can be used not only for casual everyday use, but also for serious work. If you want to surf the internet, ruin Twitter, or watch videos while procrastinating, your iPad has it. But we wanted to know how some tech experts could make the iPad more versatile and more work-focused. Below are some of the best accessories to turn your iPad into a note-taking powerhouse.

The combo touch comes with a trackpad, backlit keys and an adjustable kickstand. One of the best features of the case is four modes, which are essentially different viewing angles. Some are for sketching, typing, watching videos, and reading. Jason Snell, the host of tech podcast upgrades, says it’s sturdy and has a convenient place to store your Apple Pencil. Combo Touch turns your iPad into an easy-to-use laptop shape shifter. The keyboard and trackpad are connected to the iPad using smart connector technology. It essentially powers the combo touch case, making it a useful accessory for the iPad.

Sadie Lewandowski, an illustrator who bought a smart keyboard case a year ago, says she really wanted a keyboard that was easy to carry on her iPad. Whenever Lewandowski is in research mode or typing a document, pull out the keyboard for quick typing and push the keyboard flap back when drawing. screen. The key becomes inactive so you don’t accidentally press the button. Dieter Bohn, editor-in-chief of sister site The Verge, said:

The Slim Folio Pro has a backlit keyboard, a Bluetooth connection, and three adjustable stand positions. There are also iPad shortcut buttons to help you adjust brightness, volume, skip and rewind music, and check battery level. The only downside to Logitech Slim Folio is the lack of a trackpad.

It looks like great expectations for USB-C for monitors have finally arrived, Verge’s senior editor Tom Warren wrote in a review of the Lenovo M14. You can connect your iPad to this portable monitor and view it side by side. It’s a few inches larger than a standard iPad with a 14-inch display, weighs only 1.3 pounds, and has a protective cover. According to Warren, there is no battery. This means that laptops, tablets, and even phones need to power their displays. According to Warren, the portable is sturdy and has an additional stand on the base that can be used to raise the height of the monitor.

The 15.6-inch, 1080p Auzai weighs 1.41 lbs, is about as thin as a pencil, and has multiple USB-C ports, so you can use an additional mini HDMI port to connect to your iPad or another device. Eric Vasquez, a Twitch streamer and TikToker, says he loves Auzai monitors because they are lightweight and take up very little desk space. The cover provides protection and can also be folded and used as a stand, he says. I also own Caleb Korthals of Hardware Help PCs. I had it for months now. Instead of creating a small window for multitasking, he says, all you have to do is drag the window to the second monitor. You can watch YouTube videos as soon as you play the game.

The Logitech K780 has a built-in dedicated stand, making it ideal for iPad. Over the past year and a half, I’ve placed my iPad in a small groove protruding from the K780 to document, watch videos, and discuss. zoom. It also has a dedicated numeric keypad that allows you to connect to up to 3 devices. The keys are responsive and comfortable. It’s also lightweight, so it’s easy to move around the house.

If you’re looking for a more tactile and clicking keyboard, Keychron’s mechanical keyboard is for you. With a Bluetooth connection, you can easily connect to your iPad and the battery lasts for over a week. Yes, it’s noisy like that, but I’ll never come back, says James Lynch, a strategist contributor who became a mechanical keyboard enthusiast after trying the Keycron K2. My job as a writer involves a lot of typing, and I feel like I’ve finally got the right tools for the job.

Apple Pencil is one of the most unique iPads and is especially useful for taking notes. If you are listening to a lecture or just getting out of a meeting, you can write down a note. Senior strategist writer Liza Corsillo recommended the first-generation Apple Pencil in 2018 for its convenient design. This helped streamline her example work. Apple Pencil pairs with your iPad via a smart connector, so it’s easy to charge and store via your iPad’s magnetic attachment. Snell also recommends pencils with improved ability and functionality to take notes.

Satechi Stand Hub tries to turn your iPad into a dedicated workstation with a single USB-C cable. When you connect to your iPad, you suddenly have 6 unique ports on your iPad. HDMI port supporting 4K, USB-A port, USB-C port, audio port for wired headphones, SD and micro-SD card slot. It gives you lots of options and makes your iPad feel like a more rugged device. The foldable design makes it easy to store, so you can easily store your USB-C wire in the Satechi stand. One of the major drawbacks is that the Satechi stand has only one display position. It may be suitable for some people, but Satechi can feel limited when drawing on an iPad or writing notes on an Apple Pencil. Despite the minor issues, it still has great value for what it offers.

