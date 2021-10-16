This is actually happening: Microsoft’s Xbox Series X Mini Refrigerator Coming in December





So I think this is happening now. (Xbox image)

Microsoft’s Xbox-themed mini-refrigerator will be retailed in December, rewarded with a joke from last summer. Pre-orders will begin next Tuesday, October 19th.

The Xbox Series X Mini Fridge sounds just like that. Built like the Xbox Series X, it’s a small refrigerator that holds 10 12-ounce soda cans and has two door-mounted snack shelves. There is also a USB port on the front of the mini fridge that you can use to charge your device.

According to Xbox Marketing GMA aaron Greenberg, the Xbox refrigerator measures 18 x 9 x 9 (462mm x 232mm x 232mm) and has an internal compartment of 13.8 x 6.8 x 6.8 (352.3mm x 174mm x 175mm). Greenberg promises that the refrigerator is compatible with both AC and DC power.

You voted for it. Now make your Xbox Series X Mini Refrigerator a reality. Pre-orders start on October 19th. You can buy it at retail stores in December for $ 99 (89/99). The following details about the first wave of this holiday unit across 10 global markets. #XboxAndChill ???? https://t.co/WWjI58heyP pic.twitter.com/KB7tVuvNfq

Aaron Greenberg ???????????? U (@aarongreenberg) October 15, 2021

The Xbox Mini Fridge was first announced after Microsoft’s E3 game was unveiled in June, but it’s basically what happens when Microsoft decides to make a joke and is criticized on Twitter. There is also.

When ready for the launch of the Xbox Series X in October 2020, Microsoft built a full-sized Series X-style refrigerator and delivered it as a birthday present to rappers and game enthusiast Snoop Dogg. This was followed by a number of jokes that had been circulating since the console revealed, including comparing its brick-like design to the refrigerator.

Then, in April, Twitter’s marketing department held a contest called Brand Bracket. The contest asked fans to vote for their favorite overactive, vaguely self-aware marketing-related Twitter account. The Grand Final made the Xbox compete with the Skittles, and Greenberg promised to have an Xbox mini fridge if the Xbox wins. Since then, the Xbox won it with 50.5% of the votes, so I’m here now.

The mini-refrigerator was manufactured in partnership with the Las Vegas-based manufacturer Ukonic. Ukonic also creates products for Microsofts Minecraft and the upcoming Halo Infinite, in addition to various partnerships for Disney and Marvel.

The first production of the Xbox refrigerator is available at retail stores for $ 99.99. In North America, it was initially sold exclusively at the target stores. Canadian customers can also order an Xbox refrigerator from the Targets website.

UK Xbox fans can order a refrigerator from GAME for 89.99. In France, Germany, Italy, Ireland, Spain, Poland and the Netherlands, refrigerators will be sold at GameStop EU, Micromania, or Toynk via Amazon for 99.00. Other countries of interest may have to wait until an unspecified point in 2022 as Microsoft has promised to increase regional availability over the next few months.

