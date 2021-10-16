Genshin Impact’s new lightning puzzle is surprisingly difficult





Image: miHoYo

It finally happened. After playing Genshin Impact for nearly a year, I had to look for a puzzle solution on YouTube for the first time with a new update on Tsurumi Island. And the difficulty of the new puzzle is not an isolated case. Whether you’re a fan of puzzles or run on a wiki with just a few whims, almost anyone can agree that Genshins’ open-world content has become quite difficult. And everyone, I hate it.

The Inazuma region became available in July with the Genshin Impacts Big Update 2.0. This will allow players of a certain adventurer rank and story completion level to move to Narukami, Kanazuka, and the Yashiori Islands. While the puzzles of the previous regions of Mondostadt and Riyue were always very similar to each other, Inazuma is new in that he hits and rotates objects in a particular order, and uses electrical objects to complete the circuit. Introduced a challenge. The new patch 2.2 event Into the Perilous Labyrinth of Fog forced players to complete the required puzzles as part of the main plot.

I’m not against the idea of ​​a difficult puzzle, but it takes time and space. Liyue’s spinning platform was done in an isolated puzzle chamber, so I was fine. But when I explore the open world, I don’t want to take more than 10 minutes to solve one puzzle. If it doesn’t understand it in that time, Im will go ahead and look for more resources to harvest.

This means that my map is littered with unfinished puzzles and gated content. There are palace domains (Genshins dungeons) and quests that haven’t been completed because you don’t want to go to YouTube. When Im is playing a tower defense game like Arknights, I go looking for a solution in a row. But the original god? no. I’m too distracted by content that isn’t gated by the size of my brain.

These domains contain additional puzzles that serve as fast travel points. I usually try to unlock them as soon as possible so I don’t have to keep running across the map. The only problem is that you have to complete the puzzle and enter in front of the entrance. Apparently, Im isn’t the only player who hasn’t unlocked them yet. RIP to Fast Travel:

Loot also doesn’t match the effort required. The palace domains scattered throughout the world of Genshins have always rewarded players with premium currencies for completing brain teasers. Simple puzzles in previous regions often provided modest rewards. It was okay to spend time and effort. However, the more difficult puzzles in the Inazuma region tend to offer the same dull loot. Some players are motivated by the satisfaction of being a truly skilled puzzle solver. I’m not that person. I need a very large carrot and some common weapon ore, or just something to cut it.

The next area of ​​Genshin Impact is Mt. Meru, which is dominated by the god of wisdom. If Sumeru has even more difficult puzzles than Inazuma, he may be spending as much time watching YouTube solutions as he does in a real game.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://kotaku.com/genshin-impact-s-new-inazuma-update-brings-the-difficul-1847873282

