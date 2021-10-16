How to view and delete your Amazon Prime Video viewing history





To view and delete your Amazon Prime viewing history, go to Prime Video[設定]Go to the page. Amazon Prime viewing history can only be viewed and deleted in a web browser, not in the Prime Video app.[編集]You can remove the title from the continuous viewing carousel by clicking the button.

Amazon Prime keeps track of the movies and shows you watch and allows you to recommend other titles that interest you. It’s a useful feature in theory, but if you share an account with someone who has a different taste than you, or you watch some episodes of the show before deciding it’s not for you. , It can lead to some irrelevant recommendations.

There is a way to remove a title from your Amazon Prime viewing history and continuous viewing list. Here’s everything you need to know.

How to View and Delete Amazon Prime Watch History

1. Go to Amazon and sign in to your Amazon Prime account if needed.

2. On the left side of the banner at the top of the Amazon homepage,[プライムビデオ]Click the tab.

Go to “Prime Video”.Grace Eliza Goodwin / Insider

3.[Prime Video]On the page, in the shape of a gear in the upper right corner[設定]Click the icon and in the dropdown[設定]Choose. You may be required to enter the password on the next screen.

Go to Prime Video Settings.Grace Eliza Goodwin / Insider

4. At the top of the page[ウォッチ履歴]Click the tab.

Go to “Viewing history”.Grace Eliza Goodwin / Insider

5. To remove a movie or show from your viewing history, to the right of the title[視聴履歴から削除]Click the button.

Click the hyperlink to “Delete from watch history”.Grace Eliza Goodwin / Insider

Quick Tip: You can’t view or delete your Amazon Prime viewing history in the Prime Video app, but you can delete your search history.To do this, in the Prime Video app[マイスタッフ]Go to the tab and take the shape of the gear in the upper right[設定]Select an icon.[設定]On the page[動画検索履歴を消去]Tap and pop up[はい]Choose.

How to remove an item from the “Keep watching” list

1. Go to Amazon Prime Video and sign in to your account if needed.

2. Find “Keep carousel monitoring”.

3. The little one on the right side of the list[編集]Click the button.

Click Edit.Grace Eliza Goodwin / Insider

4. Of the title to be deleted[X]Click the button.When finished, in the right corner[完了]Click.

Click the “X” button.Grace Eliza Goodwin / Insider

4. Or, place the cursor on the title in the carousel and[このボタンを非表示]Click. It looks like a circle with lines.

Click the “Hide this” button.Grace Eliza Goodwin / Insider

Quick tip:[閲覧の履歴]You can also turn off Amazon browsing tracking on the tab.

