Instagram suffers from fear of losing its pipeline: young users





With the change in leadership, Facebook has done everything in its power to turn Instagram into a major attraction for younger viewers, four former employees said. People said this was in line with the perception that Facebook itself, which was working on data privacy and other scandals, would never be a teenage destination.

Instagram has begun to focus on teenage data points, three ex-employees said. The goal was to give teens more time to use the app with features such as the broadcast tool Instagram Live and Instagram TV, which uploads videos that take an hour.

Instagram has also increased its global marketing budget. In 2018, we allocated $ 67.2 million to marketing. According to internal documents, the planned amount increased to $ 127.3 million in 2019, $ 186.3 million last year and $ 390 million this year. According to the document, most of the budget was designated to appeal to teens. Mr Moseri approved the budget, two employees said.

According to the document, this money was planned for marketing categories such as establishing Instagram as a favorite place for teens to express themselves, and cultural programs for events such as the Super Bowl.

Many of the resulting ads are digital and feature some of the platform’s top influencers, including Canadian dancer and creator Dont Colley. Marketing, when put into practice, also targeted teenage parents and people up to the age of 34.

Still, Instagram’s anxiety has increased. A marketing note in 2019 said that while teenagers were still flocking to it, they weren’t interested in Facebook or Facebook-owned messaging app WhatsApp. The company should focus on getting teens to use photo-sharing sites, adding that there is no interest between brands.

When a coronavirus pandemic broke out last year and people stayed home for safety, teens spend an average of 3-4 days a day in the United States, compared to the previous 1-2 hours. Two ex-employees said it had increased in time. Adults spent 30 to 45 minutes a day on the site.

