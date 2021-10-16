Pokemon Go: All special research tasks and rewards under the mask





Pokemon GO has released a new special research story, “What’s Under the Mask,” to coincide with the Halloween event. The Research Story is available by simply logging in at 8 pm local time from October 15th to October 31st, 2021. You don’t have to complete the Special Research Story right away, as Special Research will last forever after you get it, but it’s much easier to complete during the current Halloween event. This guide describes all the quests, rewards, and easiest ways to complete “what’s under the mask” in Pokemon GO.

What’s Under the Mask – Page 1Catch 40 Ghost-type Pokmon 400 StardustTransfer 9 Pokmon DuskullMake 49 Nice Throws 9x Ultra Balls

Rewards: Yamask, 4000 XP, 9x Nanab Berry

This first page isn’t too difficult and will take some time. Ghost-type Pokemon are, of course, absolutely everywhere in both parts of Pokemon GO’s Halloween event. Like ghosts, misdreavus, shuppets, and desmas are all ghost-type pokumon that spawn in part 1, with ghosts, phantoms, and pump kaboos joining in part 2. Part 2 begins at 10 am local time on October 22nd. For more information on the other Pokemon available during the event, see the Pokemon GO Halloween Event Guide.

Remember to hit a nice throw with every Pokemon you catch, which can be done by hitting the inner circle at most when catching a Pokemon. Great and Excellence Throws count as Nice Throws. As long as you hit the inner circle, you are golden. Transferring 9 Pokemon will naturally come with all the ghost types you catch.

What’s Under the Mask – Page2 Catch 40 Ghost Type Pokemon Halloween Naughty Pikachu Make 9 Curved Ball Throw 490 Stardust 49 Catch Pokemon Banette with Berry

Rewards: Galarian Yamask, 4000 XP, 9x Razz Berries

The general theme here is to catch 40 ghost types. For every part of “what’s under the mask”, the player has to do this. This is pronounced “Shi”, the Japanese word for “death”, so it is very likely that 4 is an unlucky number in Japan. Be sure to use berries every time you catch a ghost type. If you forget a few and don’t want to catch them anymore, just tap the Pokemon, give them berries and run away, and they will count towards the quest. A 9-curve ball throw can be performed by rotating the ball before throwing.

What’s under the mask – Page 3Catch 40 Ghost-type Pokmon 400 StardustCatch 9 types of Ghost-type Pokmon Alolan MarowakMake 49 Great Throws 49 Pokballs

Rewards: Galarian Yamask, 4000 XP, 9x Pinap Berries

Nine ghost-type Pokemon are the trickiest, especially in Part 1 of the event, where only four spawn in the wild, and in Part 2, three additional species will participate in the spawn pool. Fortunately, there are several ghost types. A Pokemon species available only from raids. The Halloween costumes Drif Brim, Sableye, and Bannet are all ghost-type Pokemon that appear in the 3-star raid in Part 1 of the event, Giratina in the 5-star raid, and Megagenger in the Mega Raid.

If Part 2 is currently active, Drifblim and Banette will continue to appear in the 5-star raid, along with both Ghost types Alolan Marowak and Lampent. Giratina, Megagenger, and Sableye are not available from the Part 2 raid. Drif Brim is also available from the Catch 15 Ghost Type Pokemon Field Research Task. “Make 49 Great Throws” is similar to Nice Throws in Part 1, but this time the inner circle should be in the middle. If you’re lucky enough to land a few, excellent throws will also count towards this quest.

What’s Under the Mask – Page 4 Claims Reward! 49 XPClaim rewards! 490 XPClaim Rewards! 4900 XP

Reward: 13 Yamask Candy, 4900 Stardust

Congrats! Cleared “things under the mask” in Pokemon GO! As with all special research stories, the final page can be billed and completed immediately. The rewards are pretty short, but you can leave this fun fact to you! I explained why the number 40 is considered unlucky, but did you also notice that 9 and 49 are used frequently? 9 is also considered an unlucky number in Japan because it sounds like Japanese for “suffering.” For the same reason, 49 is also the amount of damage required for the Galarian Yamask to evolve into Lunerigas with Pokemon Swords & Shields. spooky!

Pokemon GO is available for free on Android and iOS.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://attackofthefanboy.com/guides/pokemon-go-all-what-lies-beneath-the-mask-special-research-tasks-and-rewards/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos