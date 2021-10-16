How to save a route in Google Maps for a quick route





You can use the “pin” feature to save the route to Google Maps. Pinning a route or location allows you to quickly find the route or direction to that spot later. The Google Maps Android app also allows you to save the route to your smartphone’s home screen for immediate access.

If you are like most people, you probably drive a lot on the same road. Still, it’s quite possible to use a GPS like Google Maps to make sure you’re on the right track.

You can use Google Maps to find your favorite routes even faster. If you’re using the Google Maps smartphone app, you can “pin” your navigation route or location and save it for later use. This allows you to view public transport routes and driving routes with just two taps. Great for routes that go down frequently.

Here’s an easy way to save your route to Google Maps and find it later.

How to save a route in Google Maps

These steps are the same for both the iPhone and Android Google Maps apps, but slightly different depending on whether you want to save public transport or driving routes.

If you use public transport, you can save the exact route from one location to another. However, if you are driving, you can only save your destination. By default, the starting location is always the current location.

1. Open Google Maps and start getting directions to somewhere.

2. When the screen for selecting the transportation mode you are using and the route you want to use is displayed, select the route you want to save.

3. At the bottom of the screen, looking at the overview of the entire route[ピン]Tap an option.

Once you have selected a route, you can “pin” it.Google; William Antonelli / Insider

The selected route is saved. Well, here’s how to find it:

1. Reopen Google Maps and it’s at the bottom of the screen[移動]Tap.

2. Everything you pin will appear at the top of your Go list. Just tap to see the route preview again.

Your pin is named after whatever your destination is.Google; William Antonelli / Insider

If you saved a public transport route, you’ll see a preview of the exact route you fixed first. When you save your driving route, you’ll see directions from your current location to your pinned destination.

Quick Tip: You need to be online to get these directions, even if they are pinned. Instead, if you want to save the route so that you can get directions when you are offline, you must first download a map of the entire area.

Save the route to the Android home screen

If you are using an Android smartphone, you have additional options. Save the route shortcut to the home screen of your smartphone.

1. Open Google Maps and view the route you want to save.

2. On the same screen where you can pin the route, instead tap the three dots next to the start position.

3.[ホーム画面にルートを追加]Select and confirm that you want to add the icon.

When you tap the three dots,[ホーム画面にルートを追加]The options are displayed.Google; William Antonelli / Insider

Now, every time you tap a shortcut on the home screen, you’ll see the same route preview.

