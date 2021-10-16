Windows 11 brings a dramatically improved Windows Update experience





Windows 11 has shipped. There is controversy as to whether Microsoft still really needs to replace Windows 10, but there are many reasons why people like the new operating system. One of them is the significantly improved Windows Update experience.

Surface Pro 8 running Windows 11

Microsoft

To get started, your computer downloads much less data when you update Windows 11. Steve DiAcetis, a member of Microsoft’s Windows Fundamentals team, writes that Windows 11 updates are about 40% smaller than the same update when delivered to the same update. Computer if you are running Windows 10.

The smaller the update file, the faster the update process. This is welcome news for anyone upgrading or purchasing a new Windows 11 computer, but especially for those with slow internet connections or data transfer limits.

Windows 11 updates are also more reliable. DiAcetis states that changes to the core Windows Update component of Windows 11 will reduce the potential for changes and impact on the entire ecosystem. In layman’s terms, they should be much less likely to crash your computer.

There are other improvements along the way. Windows 11 Insider is currently testing the update stack package. The new system allows Microsoft to provide bug fixes and improvements to specific Windows components in addition to the regularly scheduled monthly or bi-annual Windows Updates.

According to Microsoft, the update stack package helps PCs most likely successfully install new updates and provide the best, uninterrupted experience.

This allows Microsoft to respond more quickly when bugs occur and can also fix many of the bugs without the user being disturbed by the update prompt.

It’s all more modern, responsive, and just a better Windows experience. Some of the changes we’ve discovered in Windows 11 can be annoying, but the new and improved Windows Update isn’t one of them.

