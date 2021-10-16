Apples’ new iPad Mini gets the upgrade I’ve been waiting for





Apology for a huge plump hand. Photo: Mike Fahey / Kotaku

When Apple released the original iPad Mini in late 2012, I thought it was the best form factor for tablet games. Wherever I went, I pulled out a compact device and showed off a 7.9-inch screen to show how well it fits on my oversized foot. I never went back to a full size iPad. Then Apple ignored my little tablet buddies and spent the next eight years giving its big model all the good upgrades. I completely gave up getting a good iPad Mini again, but that happened last month.

There is no home button anymore. There is no more lightning cable. It features a gorgeous 8.3-inch liquid Retina display and a powerful A15 Bionic chip. The iPad Mini is finally back.

Apple discontinued the iPhone X home button in 2017. In 2018, I removed the home button and replaced the iPad Pro’s Lightning plug with USB-C. Then, in 2019, we announced the 5th generation iPad Mini. ..

disgusting.Photo: Apple

I was completely crushed. For fans of the small form factor, the presence of its home button and the fact that this new hardware still uses its own Lightning cable was proof that Apple didn’t care about the Mini as much as I did. .. Despite the old components, I bought almost one, but it was postponed by the IPS LCD display.

beautiful.Photo: Apple

That’s why it was a great surprise for Apple to announce the 6th generation model last month. This is a major redesign of the first iPad Mini since it was launched in 2012. There are no more thick top and bottom borders for home buttons and hardware. .. There is no more silly IPS screen. In contrast to the 5th generation, which has two speakers at the bottom, there are four stereo speakers, two at the top and two at the bottom.

I agree that the desk can use more wires. Photo: Mike Fahey / Kotaku

The 6th generation iPad Mini is only slightly larger than the Xbox Series One controller. It’s easy to put both in your bag for on-the-go gaming. Coupled with an Apple Arcade subscription, I got a huge library of ready-to-use controller-enabled games. Yes, you can do the same with the Nintendo Switch, but the Nintendo Switch doesn’t do everything the iPad does, like everything you can do with your computer over a 5G wireless connection.

In most cases, I prefer the iPad Mini to the latest model iPad Air. The smaller the form factor, the more comfortable it is to hold for a long time. Its a little wider. A compact screen means you can take everything in even if you have it close to your eyes. This is an important consideration for those who spend a lot of time in bed due to disabilities.

My is pink. I chose the perfect background for this photo and completely obscured that fact. Photo: Mike Fahey / Kotaku

In fact, the iPad Air instead of the Mini arrives only when you want to read comics. I won’t be young, and when it comes to reading text bubbles, the bigger ones will always be better for me. That said, if Im makes good use of a reader with per-panel zoom, the Mini can do just fine.

I’ve been playing games on the iPad Mini for weeks, more than I’ve played on the iPhone or iPad Air for months. It’s easy to get when you level your Marvel Future Revolution characters or complete a few more rounds of Zookeeper World. Who knows, maybe the illness will finally return to playing some Genshin Impact on this little baby. I’m always looking for more to worship and get angry at the same time.

That’s why the new iPad Mini, like its ancient 2012 ancestors, quickly became my go-to device for hit games. Heck, it sits on a computer desk on the bed a few inches away from my mouse and keyboard, but when I need to find out something really quickly, half the time instead my PC Get it with. Once again, it’s a sweet spot between portability and power. Here, I hope Apple won’t let me have another valuable model for nine years.

