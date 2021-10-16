Analogue aims to build a definitive OS for retro games – TechCrunch





Analogue’s long-awaited Pocket retro game console has more than just a sophisticated design and the ability to play many classic games. This device is the first device to feature the Analogue OS and is an effort to create what its founder Chris Taber calls the “Library of Alexandria for Video Games.”

In fact, he calls it “the wonderful library of Alexandria” and you can see how excited he is about it. You see, retro games are a weird place with lots of information there, but there are few exhaustive sources and many are clearly retro.

Depending on the information you need, you can find it in game or system-specific wikis, message boards often used by older 8-bit game developers, hex files used to modify ROMs, out-of-date books, and more. .. The history and versions of the game, as well as ephemeras such as manuals, reviews, and technical documentation, can be scattered in 12 locations.

The goal of AnalogueOS is to curate and present this information as close as possible to the game itself.

“In essence, AnalogueOS is a purpose built to explore and celebrate the history of all video games. It is designed to be the definitive academic operating system for playing and experiencing the entire media. Our vision is complete and absolute, “says Taber. “Yes, Analogue OS will be included in all future Analogue systems.”

Starting from the OS is a flexible and extensible way to play and track your game. If you have dozens of games like GameBoy, Game Gear, Lynx, you can also pop and play one of them. However, Pocket is intended to be a showcase and is not just the best way to play those games (although it will almost certainly be).

Therefore, each game is decorated with box art, screenshots, publishers, and other metadata all organized, and one day you can say, “What’s in Sunsoft’s game?” Just browse them. Or, if you’re particularly interested in one, say “Blaster Master: Enemy Below”. Browse data related to its title, its revisions and changes, sequels and prequels, guides and screenshots.

Not all data is readily available as the database is still under construction, but Taber aims to consolidate user-selected amounts and that analog is a compulsive type of enterprise. confirmed. Most of this data is text, so it can be easily integrated directly into the OS with minimal storage costs. “By plugging in a game cartridge, you can read exactly what the game is,” he said.

Information is available now for collectors looking for specific regions or revisions of rare cartridges for games used in competitions, illegal distribution, promotions, etc. Do you find something interesting in real estate sales? Do you want to put it in your pocket and find out exactly what version of the game it is, or a once-in-a-lifetime game?

Box art is bulkier and can be downloaded by users from sets that developers are already working on. People traveling in the retrogaming world will already be familiar with the types of light work involved in scanning a library and bringing in only the images they need. (Companies should be aware of what they offer, as there are copyright considerations here.)

Pocket allows you to use saved states in cartridge-based games. This is a huge benefit for gamers who prefer to get as close as possible to the original hardware and software. Analogue is straightforward in favoring FPGA-based cores that mimic the original chip over software-based emulation, and being able to load game and hardware state on that architecture is certainly a tricky process.

The OS keeps track of your play by time and day, and you can even create your own “playlists” to share with others (they have games that go with them) Assuming). There are also changes in quality of life, such as control remapping and Bluetooth controller support.

As you can see, in the end, Analogue is not only the best way to play retro games on the latest hardware (such as high-definition TVs with old consoles not designed), but also history and games. Its own collector data. It is ambitious and some may point out that such resources are already available, but they are scattered and fragmented. When Analogue successfully integrates all this information into a single location and makes it available where players are in front of the game, the company graduates from a luxury option to a must-have in the retrogaming world. Helps you to.

