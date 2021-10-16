MacBook Pro will get an Apple chip





2020 MacBook Air with M1 chip

Todd Haselton | CNBC

Apple will host a launch event on Monday to announce new products such as the redesigned MacBook Pro.

Apple is expected to announce computers that run on their own chips, not specifically Intel processors, giving the Mac a chance to gain momentum for the holiday shopping season.

Apple CEO Tim Cook said in June that recent computers running on the company’s powerful M1 processor have “accelerated” the growth of the Mac. In the last three quarters ending June 2021, Apple sold $ 26 billion on Macs, up nearly 33% from $ 19.59 billion sold in the same period last year. “In fact, the last three quarters of the Mac have been the best three quarters ever,” Cook said in June.

Before the pandemic driving new computer sales, many customers and analysts may be ignoring the Mac and favoring new, fast-growing businesses like the Apple Watch and iPhone. I was worried. But Mac computers are still essential to Apple. For example, it is only possible to develop iPhone apps on the Mac via Apple’s Xcode software, and the Mac continues to be a bigger business than the iPad.

Last month, Apple announced the new iPhone, iPad, and Apple Watch, and subsequently released them. Apple’s Mac line remains as the remaining major product line that hasn’t been updated this fall. Apple’s top-of-the-line laptop, the large 16-inch MacBook Pro, hasn’t been updated since 2019 and is now using an Intel processor instead of the new Apple chip.

Here’s what to expect on Monday:

Completed migration

If Apple unveiled its new MacBook laptop on Monday, it will be the culmination of a two-year transition to a complete renewal of the entire Mac lineup.

Since 2019, Apple has replaced the Intel processor in the Mac with its own processor called the M1. This extends battery life and allows Apple to integrate hardware and software more tightly. Apple’s chips provide enough power to run demanding applications while also enabling new features.

So far, Apple has released four different Macs with the new chip. The MacBook Air, Mac Mini, 13-inch MacBook Pro, and redesigned 24-inch iMac.

Apple is likely to highlight the benefits of its own chip, as it did at the last few Mac launch events. If Apple improves performance significantly, expect a new name for the M1 chip. Depending on how Apple wants to market the processor improvements, it can be called M1X or M2.

According to Bloomberg, Apple is preparing to redesign its high-end MacBook Pro with its own chip and new ports, including space for an HDMI cable to connect a laptop to a monitor and a magnetic charger. is. According to the report, an iMac with a larger screen and a more powerful Mac Mini desktop are also under development.

Apple may also provide a release date for the latest version of Mac software, macOS Monterey, on Monday. It was announced in June, but has not yet been officially released.

More ports

202013 inch MacBook Pro touch bar

Todd Haselton | CNBC

Apple’s Mac growth has also been driven by changes made by the company to address long-standing consumer issues with some products.

Between late 2017 and the second quarter of 2020, Apple reported eight of the ten quarters of flat or negative annual growth in the Mac business. Growth began in 2020.

In 2015, Apple introduced a thinner keyboard design for laptops called the “butterfly keyboard.” Over the next few years, thinner keyboards have become the norm in Apple’s laptop line.

However, keyboards were unreliable and suffered from reports that crumbs and dust made certain keys “sticky” and couldn’t register or type certain characters twice. Apple has an ongoing service program to fix malfunctioning butterfly keyboards manufactured between 2015 and 2019 for free. We also face a class action lawsuit over whether we know that the keyboard is flawed.

During this period, the biggest new feature added to Apple laptops was the touchbar, a strip of touchscreen that replaced function keys. However, many users found it more frustrating and useless than regular keys. Software developers have never flocked to create software for touch screens, and Apple’s recent M1 MacBook Air doesn’t.

At the same time, Apple has significantly reduced the number of ports on its laptop and streamlined it to several USB-C connectors. Users complained that they needed an adapter, often called a dongle, to connect a mouse, external monitor, etc. to their laptop. Laptops sometimes used older USB-A connections. Dongles made by Apple are expensive and often cost more than $ 20 per adapter. The company temporarily reduced the price of the adapter in 2016 in response to user complaints.

It may change on Monday. According to Bloomberg, Apple’s new MacBook Pro design could include an HDMI port for connecting a laptop to an external monitor or TV, an SD card port for photographers, and a new version of the MagSafe magnetic charger. .. Apple’s 2017 MacBook Air was the last laptop with MagSafe charging, even though customers liked it.

Apple has begun to overturn some of the Mac design decisions made over the last decade. The M1 MacBook Air and 13-inch MacBook Pro have a traditional keyboard with deeper keys. Both computers have received positive reviews. While laptops still use the USB-C port for charging, Apple’s new iMac desktop, which was first redesigned since 2015, has a new kind of magnetic power adapter.

Rapid increase in PC sales

Apple iMac M1 2021

Todd Haselton | CNBC

Apple’s Mac business is boosted by the global surge in PC sales during the Covid-19 pandemic as schools, businesses and individuals buy new laptops and desktops to go to school or work from home. it was done.

Earlier this year, at its peak, PC sales (including Windows) saw the highest year-over-year growth in 20 years, according to research firm Gartner. According to research firm IDC, PC sales in the first quarter increased 55% year-on-year. Analysts covering the PC industry and component makers said they were optimistic that there was a permanent change in PC sales trends at the time.

However, the pandemic-related PC surge may be nearing its end. According to market research firm IDC, sales in the new semester were usually strong in the third quarter, and the US PC market shrank for the first time since the first quarter of the pandemic.

According to IDC, Apple’s computer shipments increased by 10% in the third quarter, but the pandemic trend that hit all manufacturers seems to have slowed significantly. Before the pandemic, the PC was one of the slowest-growing technology markets, having been flat for several years over the last decade.

Apple wants a new glossy Mac to be able to counter that trend.

