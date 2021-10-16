Free Download Schizm Mysterious Journey PLAZA





Schizm Mysterious Journey PLAZA Free Download for PC Game Setup in Single Direct Link for Windows. It is an amazing adventure game.

Schizm Mysterious Journey PLAZA for PC 2021 SCHIZM OVERVIEW: A MYSTERIOUS JOURNEY Just like finding MARY CELESTE you are about to take part in an amazing adventure. It’s the year 2083. Ten months ago, the first humans landed on Argilus. They find cities, towns, industrial plants – all deserted. Locked doors. Incomplete meals. The amazing machines are still running. But there are no people. It was like finding the Mary Celeste on a planetary scale. Live ships, floating cities, enchanting mystery Scientific teams have been brought in, and research bases established. Four months later, your supply ship was dispatched to check these rules. But when you take off from orbit, there is no answer. The scientific teams also seem to have disappeared. Now your systems are down and you and your crew mate will have no choice but to abandon the ship. But where can you go? where too? SCHIZM: MYSTERIOUS JOURNEY is an exciting First Contact adventure where you play as both members of the Earth Angel’s supply ship as you explore the fascinating landscapes of a strange world full of mystery and intrigue. On December 4, 1872, the 103-foot-high Mary Celeste was discovered drifting desolate in the Atlantic Ocean 590 miles west of Gibraltar. The captain’s log and the crew’s personal effects were found on board. The shipment was intact. There was an unfinished letter on your companion’s desk, and a baby’s head imprint on a pillow on one of the beds. To this day, no one knows what happened to the captain, his family, and his crew of seven. When the first humans landed on Argilus on June 24, 2083, they found towns and cities, and evidence of wonderful alien technology, but all deserted, with clear signs that the inhabitants had just left. The doors opened, and the meals were not completed. The amazing machines were still running. But there are no people. It was like discovering the Mary Celeste on a planetary scale. Earth Central wanted answers. The planet has been classified as restricted and placed under immediate quarantine. Experts have been sent. Three science teams—nearly one hundred of the best first contact specialists on Earth—have set up science and observation posts at three promising locations: Base One at the Busch Tunnels, under the command of Dr. Angela Davies, Base Two at Symphony Harbor, under the direction of Dr. Gustav Tomlin, and Base Three at Rainbow Landing, under the direction of Dr. Frances Bremer. Because of the particularly active planetary magnetosphere, the surface bands have found it impossible to contact Earth directly. Despite their ability to make limited radio communication with each other, persistent electromagnetic interference in the atmosphere prevented messages from being forwarded through the orbiting beacon in the usual way. Initially, excited mission leaders could use the shuttles to return to the expedition’s base ship, Tarquin, and broadcast from there, but twenty days after the expedition arrived, Tarquin fell silent and disappeared from surface radar scans. It either left the area or – an alarming possibility – was destroyed in orbit. The teams in Argilus were virtually cut off from Earth. This was only the beginning. Scientists began to disappear. One by one, wherever they work, alone or in the company, the employees of the three bases are starting to disappear. Was it something they touched, a device they activated, or they discovered a secret? Nobody can tell. Each day, the survivors faced the nightmare of discovering who had disappeared this time, left insane, miserable and useless in their search for answers. Now, four months later, the mission supply ship Angel has approached Argilus to make its first follow-up contact, but its crew – seasoned spacers, xeno specialist Sam Mainey and Hannah Grant – can’t elicit any response from the planetary bases. There is absolutely no sign of the mother of the campaign. Knowing that calling from the surface is difficult, and following the directions of the special ECS mission, Captain Mayne takes Angel into orbit much closer than usual, where Angel’s enhanced com systems should be able to lift someone. No response yet. Regression signatures are positive. Information systems seem to be online and working, but no one answers them. It’s as if the Earth science teams have simply disappeared. Sam and Hana know what to do. Given the circumstances, the standard ECS procedure is to abort the landing, withdraw to a safe distance and wait for instructions. But the moment they try to retreat to where they can notify Earth of what happened, Angel’s main systems fail. Com and the engines are off. Life support drops to a critical point. The ship’s orbit began to decay. Sam Maine and Hannah Grant have no choice but to use the survival capsules and abandon the ship, even though they did not receive a Secret Mission 902 briefing they were supposed to get in touch with once they made contact with the scientists. Strange New World Although Sam and Hanna agree to meet at Base One, and adjust life group systems accordingly, weather and electromagnetic variables cause them to land very far from each other, so they are exposed for the first time to new world discoveries on their own. Hannah lands on a wonderful living ship floating in the middle of the Great Northern Ocean, and Sam on one of a group of balloons floating high above a continent. Although their radio links work, both soon find that atmospheric interference makes communication impossible. They logged their connections, as a routine task log for those who returned home and in the event that their missing colleague could access the data later. And then, with no other choice, they set out to explore this strange new world. With Sam and Hannah, you will experience every step of this wonderful journey of exploration, confront their problems, and share their successes and disappointments. With luck and skill, you may unlock the ultimate mystery of Argilus. You can only unlock the secret! SCHIZM: Mysterious Journey is a graphic, first-person, 3D adventure game with a compelling non-violent SF story combined with highly non-linear gameplay, in which the player chooses the order in which the most puzzles are to be solved. SCHIZM offers a mix of puzzles of diverse genres, including mechanical, logical, sound and inventory-based puzzles, seamlessly integrated with the fascinating story created in collaboration with award-winning Australian science fiction writer Terry Dowling, appealing to everyone from newcomers to the field to Death -a challenging adventure. The story itself unfolds as an intriguing mystery waiting to be solved. The player simultaneously controls two heroes who can explore the game independently, further expanding the non-linear gameplay and freeing the player from the annoying situation of being stuck in a particular puzzle. Both parties can solve puzzles independently, but their cooperation is required at certain points in the game. The story involves interacting with many live characters and exchanging information between the heroes. The player will not feel alone on a deserted planet. Distinctive visual environments where action takes place, both indoors and outdoors, created by talented artists – floating balloon cities, mysterious underground locations, abandoned industrial cities, and organic spaceships floating on the sea. Stunning pre-rendered 3D graphics, highly detailed and realistic. AUDIO Ultra-clear sound effects and surround sound scenes, all rendered in stereo and in 16-bit quality. Users of 3D-accelerated sound cards can enjoy full 360-degree real-time sound mode according to the changing position of the player. Ambient, non-distracting, interactive digital soundtrack that changes according to player actions. The game uses MPEG Audio Layer 3 compression which allows extended CD quality music. Music Music is delivered in great CD quality thanks to licensed audio compression technology. This allows for long soundtracks but the compression ratio will be chosen carefully to avoid any quality degradation Technical specifications of this version Game version: Initial version Interface language: English Audio language: EnglishUploader / Re packer Group: PLAZAG File name: Schizm_Mysterious_Journey_PLAZA.zipGame Download size: 21 GB

minimum:

* OS: 7, 8, 10 * Processor: 1.5GHz * Memory: 512MB RAM * Graphics: Any Storage: 8GB Available Space * Sound Card: Any

