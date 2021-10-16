Professional Tips for Searching on Google





Hello everyone

This is Savio. I am a young developer and will strengthen as a successful web developer. I love making web apps with React. Proved superiority in front-end technology.

Today I would like to share 11 professional tips for searching Google !!

Why does Google need skills?

Google is the most important skill for developers. Most people don’t know how to google. Google requires specific ingenuity and hacks to find exactly what you are looking for. If your search engine can’t find your first query, you don’t have to stop Google. There are many tricks you can use, where you can find professional tips.

I tell people, I have a PhD. From Google University. Chris Carr **

So here are 11 professional tips to make you an efficient Google.

1. Quote (“”)

If you want to get the result with the exact phrase, enclose the word in quotation marks “”. If you use the quotation mark “”, Google will only display results that contain the exact word.

Search example: “html 2021”

2. Asterisk

You can use ***** to fill in the missing words and phrases. This makes searching easier and helps you get the best results.

Search example: How to * with JavaScript

3. Range (…)

You can use … to search within a range of numbers. You can easily search for topics related to numbers, such as year and version.

Search example: JavaScript in 2010 …. 2020

4. Search:

You can use search: to search for anything in your website. It allows you to search directly from Google without having to switch from another website.

Search example: search: w3schools.com javascript array

5. AND

The AND operator is very helpful in finding results that need to contain some specific words. Helps solve many problems in real life.

Search example: React AND CSS

6. File type:

You can use filetype to fetch results for a well-defined file type. This will help you find ebooks, documents and more.

Search example: React ebook filetype: pdf

7. or

You can use the OR operator to get the result of one of the search terms. This will fetch the results that must have either the first word or the second word.

Search example: React ORVue master class

8. Definition:

Use Definitions: You can find definitions for specific words. It is very useful for understanding words and is also useful for exams.

Search example: define: oops

9. Related:

You can use related: to find a site that is similar to other sites and serves the same purpose. This can be very useful if you are looking for an alternative to your site.

Search example: related: w3schools.com

10. Plus (+)

You can use + between two words to get the result that must contain the two specified words. This is very useful if you find something that should be related to something else.

Search example: JavaScript Oops + React

11. Hyphen (-)

You can use hyphens-exclude certain words from the results. This will ultimately help you get the results you want and block spam.

Search example: react js -github

summary

