New Suicide Squad 2022 Trailer Showcases Wonder Woman and Flash

Today, during DC’s nasty long fandome event, the company announced new trailers and teasers for hosting upcoming comic-related projects, including Suicide Squad’s new in-engine trailer: Flash and Wonder Woman. Looks like a continuation of this 2022 Arkham series.

The new Suicide Squad game was first released in August 2020 and is being developed by Rocksteady Studios, the same team behind Batman: Arkham Asylum, City and Knight. (The first part of the series, Arkham Origins, was developed by WB Montreal, who is making another unrelated Batman game called Gotham Knights.) This new suicide squad game is set in the same universe as the Arkham game. .. Set after the last game, Arkham Knight event.

This is the new trailer, featuring songs that aren’t completely abused like the 20 different trailers.

In the trailer, villains such as Harley Quinn and Deadshot have taken on various members of the Justice League that appear to be under the control of the evil Brainiac. You can also meet this space battle with Amanda Waller, the woman behind the Task Force X program (also known as Suicide Squad).

In Suicide Squad, a multiplayer third-person shooter, players can play with one or up to three players, and when played alone, the bot fills the team. Rocksteady also explained in its first release that the entire game can be played online or solo, and players are free to jump between characters at any time. Each of the four playable characters has special traversal abilities that can be used when exploring the dynamic, open-world metropolis.

This trailer details Suicide Squad: Kill The Justice League, but we don’t know the specific release date. We know it will be released in 2022 and will only be released on PS5, Xbox Series X / S, and PC.

