We welcome games that use blockchain and NFT

Epic Games and its CEO Tim Sweeney are accepting to bring games that use blockchain technology and NFTs to their PC stores. However, NFTs continue to be criticized as a scam that burns a giant planet full of glyphs. This follows Valves’ decision to remove and ban all games that utilize NFTs and blockchain technology. It also follows Epics’ previous statement that Epic will not touch NFTs because of fraud.

Epic Games is working with developers who want to use blockchain technology, NFTs, and cryptocurrencies in games that may appear on the publisher’s digital storefront, although The Verge may have some restrictions. Said it was possible.

Epic CEO Tim Sweeney blocked after publishing an article that The Verges was interested in permitting NFT technology at the storefront, subject to the Epic Games Store complying with relevant laws and disclosing the terms. We tweeted a statement saying that we welcome games that use chain technology. , And the appropriate group will assess age.

People quickly pointed out that this seemed to be in direct conflict with Sweeney’s statement released via Twitter last month. In these previous tweets, the CEO said Epic wouldn’t touch NFTs as the entire field is now entwined with fraud, an interesting decentralized technology foundation, and an unruly combination of fraud.

After a few weeks, Epic and his CEO actually seem to be completely open to NFTs. But don’t worry that Sweeney was explaining this contradiction. Not a good explanation.

According to Sweeney, he and Epic distinguish between a company as a game developer and a company as a technology company. So while game developer Epic never touches NFTs (at least for now …), Epic’s tech company version is open and ready to do business with blockchain developers and creators. I am.

Does this make sense? not much!

Sweeney wants to take his NFT cake and eat it too. It’s true that he publicly criticized NFTs and blockchain technology on Twitter, but the fact remains that the company he’s CEO wants to bring NFT-injected games to the store. .. It feels like Epic wants to do what Valve doesn’t want, as publishers continue to compete with Steam in every possible way.

And I’m happy to see Steam facing competition, but I think it’s already been worth the competition last year or so (like Valve is improving Steam over normal). I don’t think Epic needs to carry a torch for NFT just because Valve doesn’t.

