Google’s keynote tells us about SEO and AI





“All answers lead to new questions” was the theme of Google’s recent Search On ’21 presentation. In this presentation, the world’s most popular search engine introduced a real application of AI-driven search algorithms.

And if you’re paying attention, you know that every Google announcement will give SEO an opportunity to take advantage of the latest updates. This is what I picked up from the keynote. Especially because it is related to SEO and AI.

Important points of Search On ’21

What is MUM? MUM stands for multitasking integration model. It’s a new AI-based technology that helps Google understand and answer complex queries. As we understand, MUM links queries to synonymous keywords, not only answering the query, but also allowing Google to predict the next question. In particular, we want to know how MUM has helped Google better understand photos and videos in visual content.

How does MUM apply to video and photo content?

Google engineers shared some impressive examples of this. For example, Pandu Nayak was able to take a picture of a floral shirt and find socks with a similar pattern. Elizabeth Reed explained that searching for “macaroni penguin life story” returns video results that do not explicitly include written or spoken words. Check out their segment in the video below:

Our view on the impact of MUM on video and images

SEO was about traditionally written content, but it’s not the only one. Images and videos have always complemented what was written. With MUM, they become much more important. Written content that will benefit from visuals should analyze every angle of the topic and include photos and videos throughout.

Explore all angles of the subject so that your content is written and your photos and videos are ranked in more queries than ever before. Use headers and jump links to organize your content. The image of a hero is minimal. Add web-enabled photos to the entire content. MUM helps Google understand images, but alt text is still important. MUM helps Google understand images, but there’s no doubt that it’s more important than ever to have a rich description with a lot of timestamps.

“What you need to know” in the search results

MUM is also built on a wealth of results. Similar to the “People Ask” result, the new “What You Need to Know” pack answers questions that searchers may wonder without realizing. Soon, users will also be able to use suggestions from Google to refine and broaden their queries. “These new features are only possible thanks to Google’s advanced topical understanding,” Reed explained.

Our view on “what you need to know”

Another source of keyword research is “what you need to know” and sophisticated / broad suggestions. Does either this work or the connected content cover all angles? Google’s new features help marketers organize topics they cover. This is considered a confirmation that the topic cluster is still very valuable.

“About this result” search function

We are all about it! This helps the user scrutinize the information before clicking. It has obvious security benefits, but it also helps users trust the source. For example, “other websites that contain search terms link to this result,” tells me that’s a good thing. As SEO, we always analyze link profiles. This new feature provides the average user with some of those insights.

This result shows that Google is more interested in EAT than ever before. Use these competitor references to identify how to build an EAT that competes with this query and other related queries.

Dan Ha, Senior Growth Advisor at Search Nurture

“In Stock” search filter

When searching for products, Google users can now apply search filters to find local stores and services that have products in stock. That’s nice! This makes it easy to find local shops and services online.

Our view on “in stock” search filters

If you haven’t launched your e-commerce website during the pandemic, launch it now. Retail e-commerce sales will increase by 25.7% in 2020, and one forecast predicts an additional 16.8% increase by the end of 2021. It’s time. This new feature is another incentive. Also, don’t ignore Amazon ads, Instacart ads, and other retail advertising channels.

Invest in SEO strategy

Google’s search algorithms are constantly changing. Partner with the best SEO agencies to keep the winners of the latest updates. So please send us the form. You can chat with AI and how it affects your SEO strategy. We also look forward to learning about your business goals and digital marketing challenges.

Author Freddy Hunt Freddy Hunt is Director of SEO and Content Marketing at Search Nurture.learn more

