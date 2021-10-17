What happened to this “hollow island” found on Google Maps?





Google Maps users have discovered something quite strange over the years. From people sweeping on the ice to witnessing potential sea monsters, there’s no shortage of entertainment here. When a user accessed the Reddit platform to share their findings, people were seriously confused.

Did they just unlock Lost Island? Or is it the actual Jurassic Park? Whatever the actual answer is here, there is certainly something. Look at the picture below and decide for yourself. Is this a simple design quirk, or is something else happening?

Reddit users try to parse the answer

Reddit user kokoblocks found a geographical wonder while browsing Google Maps and wanted to get a second opinion. So they took screenshots of the photos and uploaded them to the internet, asking others to comment on the situation.

This is a photo.

The original poster did not provide the coordinates of their search or how exactly they encountered the land. Obviously, comment users don’t know what to do with it, or even what they’re looking at. They argue: is it a peninsula or an island? Something else entirely?

Of course, these conversations fall into the semantics. And, after all, that’s not why people are interested in images. Everyone wants to know what the pitch-black hole in hell in the middle is. Most users admit that they are ignorant, but user goldenstar365 reassures everyone that they are confident in their answers.

Now, the real answer is that the blue color around the island is a filled color, so the ocean looks even on the map. An island is added by erasing a portion of its blue color so that the satellite image can be seen through. Sometimes they do a sloppy job. In other words, moving inward are the colors of the artificial ocean, the real ocean with waves, beaches and islands. As for shapes, idkman island comes in all shapes and sizes that I don’t distinguish.

Others are certainly absent. Some people support Jazzlike_Log_709, which claims to be censored. My first idea was that it was censored. It doesn’t make sense for the natural formations to turn black like these shallow, small atolls / islands.

More about discovering mysterious google maps

Without official Google comments on the situation, it’s hard to know for sure what’s being seen. However, it is true that Google Maps actually censors some of the satellite images. In fact, according to The Travel, some areas are completely blacked out and invisible. This usually applies to military bases for security, but some natural areas are also subject to censorship.

This video details 10 locations that are currently inaccessible to Google Maps users.

