



In January 2020, I flew to New York City to attend a large travel conference. There was news of a mysterious virus in China, but I didn’t think too much about it, so I heard from various government leaders that there was nothing to worry about. It has been localized. I didn’t think it was 100%, but I was particularly cautious during the flu season as I had two small children at home, including a newborn. By the way: One of the speakers at the conference said he had just returned from the conference in Wuhan! I thought it was better not to get too close to him or take the subway.

I’ve lived in New York City for almost a year and it’s cheap, convenient and fast, so my destination has always been the subway. I’ve taken it hundreds of times, but I didn’t like to take it during busy times, whether it’s the flu season or not. The busiest thing I’ve ever seen was taking it to Yankee Stadium for Game 6 of the 2009 World Series.

Here’s what I wrote at the time: I took four trains from the station on 86th Avenue to bypass the traffic. But boarding looked like something from India. There were so many people trying to get into each car that people just went their own way. It was insane and I was fixed to the door because I wore it last. Seriously, it was so tight that I couldn’t even lift my arms and scratch my itchy nose or even take off my hot winter jacket. The people were sweaty and eerily quiet to the violent crowd. I think the fans were hoping the car wouldn’t break down, or at least I would be a terrorist attack.

Since I didn’t get on the subway in January, no one was wearing a mask yet, so I think the chances of getting Covid were greatly reduced. It is also reported that a large number of people caught the virus by being in such a small space. Nowadays, everyone needs to wear a mask, and MTAs have a new air filtration and purification system that manufacturers claim can capture and kill 99.9998% of the virus.

If you’re still not good at getting on the subway, Google can get you back on the subway with the latest Google Maps update. According to TimeOut, new features in Google Maps not only allow you to plan subway routes and timings, but also give you an idea of ​​what’s happening on board. The “what it looks like” detail shows the level of security, accessibility features, and the temperature range from below freezing to too hot, as well as when the train is uncrowded and has reached capacity. So far, there is no ability to tell if Showtime performers are participating. At this point.

I updated the app and it works for sure. If you enter a fake route on your favorite route (from E 79th Street to Times Square), you’ll see a small blue info icon with a white i at the bottom of each option, as well as when the next train will arrive. It is wrapped in a blue circle. It’s unclear if the train is busy, accessible, secure, generated by all users, or if the train has sensors / cameras, but users submit their experiences can also do. .. See screenshot above.

Comments on this page have not been provided, reviewed, or endorsed by bank advertisers. It is not the responsibility of the bank advertiser to ensure that all posts and questions are answered.

Editor’s Note: The editorial content on this page has not been provided by banks, credit card issuers, airlines, or hotel chains and has not been reviewed, approved, or endorsed by these entities.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.johnnyjet.com/update-your-google-maps-app-to-find-out-how-crowded-the-subway-is/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos