Allow Google Account Sign In Without GMS Phone





If the user does not have GMS installed on their mobile phone, they will not be able to log in to the app directly using their Google account. In this case, you can log in to the app in web mode by obtaining an access token for login authentication from Google. The procedure is as follows:

Log in to Google Play Console and[クレデンシャル]Click to[タイプ]of[Webアプリケーション]Create the OAuth 2.0 client ID set in.

Go to the settings page and find the client ID and client secret on the right side of the page. These are required to integrate Google Login. Add the URI of the page that will be displayed after completing web sign-in to the allowed redirect URI.

If the user signs in with the web page domain name of their Google account (https://accounts.google.com/o/oauth2/v2/auth), they need to open the query. Add the following parameters.

client_id Required Application client ID.This value is for the API console[資格情報]It’s on the page. redirect_uri Required After the user completes the authentication flow, the API server determines where to redirect the user.The value is on the client’s API console[資格情報]It must exactly match one of the approved redirect URIs of the OAuth 2.0 client configured on the page. If this value does not match the allowed redirect URI for the specified client_id, a redirect_uri_mismatch error will occur. Note that the http or https scheme, uppercase and lowercase letters, and trailing slashes (/) must all match. response_type Required Determines whether the Google OAuth 2.0 endpoint returns an authorization code. Set the parameter value to the code of the web server application. Scope Required A space-separated list of scopes that identifies resources that the application can access on your behalf. These values ​​will be notified to the consent screen that Google displays to the user. Scope allows an application to request only access to the resources it needs, and allows the user to control the amount of access it grants. Therefore, there is an inverse relationship between the number of scopes required and the likelihood of obtaining user consent. Whenever possible, we recommend that your application request access to the authorization scope. Requesting access to user data in context through incremental authentication makes it easier for users to understand why their application requires the access they are requesting. access_type Recommended Indicates whether the application can update the access token when the user is not in the browser. Valid parameter values ​​are the default values ​​online and offline. If your application needs to update the access token when the user is not in the browser, set the value offline. This is how to update the access token described later in this document. This value tells the Google Authenticator server to return an update token and an access token the first time the application exchanges an authorization code for a token. state Specifies the string value that the recommended application uses to maintain state between the approval request and the approval server response. The server returns the exact value that the user sent as a name-value pair with the URL fragment identifier (#) in redirect_uri after accepting or denying the application’s access request. This parameter can be used for several purposes, such as instruction. Move the user to the correct resource in the application, send a nonce, and mitigate cross-site request forgery. Since redirect_uri can be guessed, the state value can be used to increase the assurance that the incoming connection is the result of an authentication request. If you generate a random string or encode a hash of the cookie or another value that captures the state of the client, verify the response to further verify that the request and response originated from the same browser and cross. You can protect it from attacks such as sites. Request counterfeiting. See the OpenID Connect documentation for an example of how to create and verify a state token. include_granted_scopes Optional Allows the application to use incremental authorization to request access to additional scopes within the context. If you set this parameter value to true and the authorization request is granted, the new access token also covers all scopes that the user previously granted application access. See the Incremental Authentication section for an example. login_hint Optional If your application is aware of the user you are trying to authenticate, you can use this parameter to provide a hint to the Google Authenticator server. The server uses hints to simplify the login flow by pre-filling the email fields on the sign-in form or selecting the appropriate multi-login session. Set the parameter value to an email address or sub-identifier. This is equivalent to a user. Google ID. prompt option A space-separated, case-sensitive list of prompts to display to the user. If you do not specify this parameter, users will only see the prompt when the project first requests access. The possible values ​​are: none Does not display the authentication or consent screen. It cannot be specified with any other value. consent Asks the user for consent. select_account Prompts the user to select an account.

example

https://accounts.google.com/o/oauth2/v2/auth? scope = profile & access_type = offset & include_granted_scopes = true & response_type = code & state = state_parameter_passthrough_value & redirect_uri = https% 3A // oauth2.example.com/code & client_id = 342746900306-vmpmbn8dgulp7eun1i8haiu86kocn8t6.apps.googleusercontent.

redirect_uri is the URI you configured in step 2.

When you open the web page generated in step 3, you will see the Google account sign-in page. When the user signs in, they will be redirected to the URI set in redirect_uri. You need to save the code value that clings to this domain name.

example

https://oauth2.example.com/code? State = state_parameter_passthrough_value & code = 4% 2FzAFyRfnDjPJKLRlkcZCedy-P6GpYbmAPpOvbmeUwXCfv0lXkUWjjHRXGtrwpoordursX2wfKShoGakKbLGzS4Ac & scope = mail + profile + HTTPS% 3A% 2F% 2Fwww.googleapis.com% 2Fauth% 2Fuserinfo.email + of OpenID + HTTPS% 3A% 2F% 2Fwww.googleapis.com% 2Fauth % 2Fuserinfo.profile & authuser = 0 & prompt = none

The code value in this case is:

4% 2FzAFyRfnDjPJKLRlkcZCedy-P6GpYbmAPpOvbmeUwXCfv0lXkUWjjHRXGtrwpoordursX2wfKShoGakKbLGzS4Ac

Once you have the code value, send an HTTP request to https://oauth2.googleapis.com/token to get the access_token value required for AppGalleryConnect authentication. The parameters are:

client_id API console[資格情報]The client ID obtained from the page. client_secret API console[資格情報]Client secret obtained from the page. code The authorization code returned from the first request. grant_type This field must contain the value of authorization_code as defined in the OAuth 2.0 specification. redirect_uri of the specified client_id[APIコンソールの資格情報]One of the redirect URIs listed for the project on the page.

example:

POST / token HTTP / 1.1 Host: oauth2.googleapis.com Content-Type: application / x-www-form-urlencoded code = 4% 2FzAFyRfnDjPJKLRlkcZCedy-P6GpYbmAPpOvbmeUwXCfv0lXkUWjjHRXGtrwpoordursX2

The return result of the request contains the required access_token. Example of return result:

{“access_token”: “1 / fFAGRNJru1FTz70BzhT3Zg”, “expires_in”: 3920, “token_type”: “Bearer”, “scope”: “https://www.googleapis.com/auth/drive.metadata.readonly”, ” refresh_token “:” 1 // xEoDL4iW3cxlI7yDbSRFYNG01kVKM2C-259HOF2aQbI “}

Use the token to pass AppGalleryConnect authentication.

Sample code

// accesstoken is the value of access_token obtained in the previous step. AGConnectAuthCredential credential = GoogleAuthProvider.credentialWithToken (accesstoken); AGConnectAuth.getInstance (). signIn (credential) .addOnSuccessListener (new OnSuccessListener) () {@ Override public void onSuccess (SignInResult signInResult) {// onSuccess AGConnectUser user = signInResult.getUser ();}}). addOnFailureListener (new OnFailureListener () {@ Override public void onFailure (Exception e) {// onFail}});

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://dzone.com/articles/allowing-google-account-sign-ins-without-a-gms-phone The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos