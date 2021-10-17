Why you shouldn’t google your symptoms





When I wake up one morning, I notice that my nose is a little clogged, I have a headache, and my sore throat. As the days go by, your symptoms do not improve and you begin to wonder what is wrong with you.

So during your lunch break, you pull out your phone to google for your symptoms, but we stop you there.

Google your symptoms when you are ill is one of the worst things you can do.

Read on to learn why you should never google your symptoms and why you should make an appointment with your doctor instead.

Illness is complicated

One of the biggest reasons you should never google your symptoms as a patient is that the illness is incredibly complex. Some symptoms can overlap with many different diagnoses, all of which vary in severity.

Without proper training and context, it is almost impossible to determine the true cause of symptoms.

For example, suppose you have a runny nose, cough, or headache. These are all symptoms of colds, seasonal allergies, flu, pneumonia, COVID-19, and even lung cancer.

It’s much more likely that you have an allergy or a cold, but without years of medical education, you can’t diagnose which of these illnesses are causing your symptoms.

Anxiety makes you better

Another thing that happens when you start google for symptoms is that you see all the worst scenarios.

Yes, a runny nose may be due to a high pollen count, but your memorable illness is lung cancer or COVID.

Even if it is completely irrelevant or misleading, you may start to find other symptoms that are consistent with this diagnosis.

Your anxiety can make you better when you start worrying about its worst-case diagnosis. You may find yourself obsessed with this potential diagnosis, and some of your symptoms may get worse as a result of stress.

And at the end of the day, when you get your diagnosis, you may find that worrying about the wrong illness didn’t help at all.

You are not a doctor

The biggest reason you should never google your symptoms is that you are not a doctor.

We do not call this derogatory or negative. There is reason to trust a doctor who has the most vulnerable and terrifying moments in our health journey.

Doctors have been training for over a decade to learn what it takes to properly diagnose and treat you.

Without proper medical training, you do not have the context necessary to understand how your symptoms fit into the big picture of your health.

You are not trained to know how common some illnesses are, or the other obvious symptoms they accompany.

Also, it is not possible to perform the tests necessary to understand what the actual diagnosis is and the best way to manage it.

Learn why you shouldn’t google your symptoms

If new pain, pain, or complaints pop up, it’s very appealing to start typing those symptoms into your local search engine.

But the truth is that this doesn’t give you any answer or reassurance. Instead, you’ll panic about whether you have a terrible illness, perhaps a milder illness.

If you want to know more about why you shouldn’t google for symptoms, check out the rest of the Noorani Medical Center sites.

We can help you get the diagnosis you need to take care of your health and get back to your best mood.

Book now and find the peace of mind that you can provide compassionate, convenient and quality care.

