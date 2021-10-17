Steam quietly bans games featuring crypto / NFT exchanges





(BigStock photo)

Games and other applications that involve the creation or trading of cryptocurrencies or non-fungible tokens are no longer allowed on Steam.

The company behind Valve Software on Steam, based in Bellevue, Washington, has quietly updated its content rules and guidelines for studio partners at some point in the last two months. They are currently specifically banning programs built on blockchain technology that issue or allow cryptocurrency or NFT exchanges.

Under the terms and conditions stated, it is possible to publish your game on Steam built on blockchain technology, as long as it does not involve encryption / NFT transactions. Other game-related applications on the blockchain, such as unique in-game objects keyed to a particular player, are theoretically not prohibited by the new rules of Valves. Some blockchain-based games without cryptocurrencies or NFT transactions, such as 8 Circuit Studios Project Genesis, are still available on Steam at the time of writing.

GeekWire is asking Steam for comment and will update this article if the company responds.

Valve seems to have sneaked out new guidelines under the industry’s common radar. We’ve announced the changes in a way that hasn’t been published yet, and as Verge points out, some of the onboarding documentation for new publishing partners hasn’t been mentioned yet.

Instead, the news broke through Space Pirate Games, the developer of Age of Rust, an indie game scheduled for release on Steam later this year. Age of Rust is the official website, featuring in-game treasure hunts for detailed puzzles, new stories, new destinations, blockchain assets and currencies, and in-game treasures worth 20 Bitcoins ($ 1.22). It is explained that there is one. Million as of October 16th) To those who found it.

SpacePirate Games Age of Rust is a first-person puzzle / adventure game launched on Steam that includes multiple blockchain-based monetary rewards. (Space pirate game image)

On Thursday, the official Age of Rust Twitter announced that Steam was launched, but with few warnings. In Steams’ view, as the Age of Rust developer wrote, items are valuable and do not allow items that can have real value on the platform.

Steam had previously removed Light Nite on September 30th, a play to win a multiplayer third-person shooter that rewards in-game wins with a small amount of Bitcoin. Prior to the announcement that its developer, Satoshis Games, reported at that time in the coming weeks, Steam informed us that it would not ship crypto games or NFT games.

There are some other crypto / NFT-focused games that are still on Steam at the time of writing, such as the infamous Korean MMORPG Mir4, but everyone is guessing how long it will last.

In Mir4, players who reach level 40 can turn their in-game resources into their own cryptocurrency called Draco. Its resource, Darksteel, needs to be collected from the rock seams. So Mir4 is literally a cryptocurrency minor. It may explain why it got a consistent pool of about 47,000 players, despite bad reviews from both critics and users.

Without an official statement from Steam on this issue, it’s hard to guess what motivated the new anti-crypt / NFT rules. The reasoning given by SpacePirateGames for items that can have real-world value is seemingly strange because Steam itself has a marketplace where players can exchange in-game merchandise for real currency. Last year, an anonymous Chinese collector set a record by spending $ 100,000 on one cosmetic product in Valves’ first-person shooter Counter-Strike: Global Offensive.

However, the Steam Marketplace also hosts a share of fraud and controversy. Several parties have filed proceedings against Valve, including the Quinault Nation in Washington. It was accused of using the loot box as a form of illegal gambling in Counter-Strike in 2019.

Another issue arose in 2018. At that time, an indie game called Abstractism could be released on Steam without anyone realizing that it was a spoofed cryptocurrency minor. Steam removed 170 other troll games later that year. Many were reported to have been scams aimed at stealing digital items from Steam users’ inventory.

With that in mind, especially given the current situation of NFTs, we may be wary of Valve getting any more hot water. Steam is always controversial just because it’s the largest digital storefront for PC games.

However, anyone who could become a cryptocurrency / NFT game developer was completely out of luck. Epic Games told Verge on October 15 that the digital storefront Epic Games Store continues to accept the idea of ​​releasing games that support NFTs or cryptocurrencies, with significant restrictions and restrictions. rice field. According to CEO Tim Sweeney, Epic itself hasn’t touched on NFTs.

