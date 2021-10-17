Minecraft Xbox Game Pass PC Release Date | Bedrock & Java Coming Soon





It has been confirmed that Minecraft will appear on the Xbox Game Pass for PC. This means that Microsoft’s exclusive PC game launcher will finally have its own version of the iconic building game.

Which version of Minecraft is available for Xbox Game Pass for PC? This is a good question. We already know that both Bedrock and Java versions will be available to the service. This is the first time it has actually been bundled this way.

But when will Minecraft appear on the Xbox Game Pass for PC? And what else do you know about this exciting event?Please read to find out

Release date of Minecraft Xbox Game Pass for PC

When will Minecraft appear on the Xbox Game Pass for PC? We have found that the release date for the Minecraft Xbox Game Pass for PC will be November 2, 2021.

This was confirmed by the Minecraft developers during Minecraft Live 2021. The exact date has not been confirmed, but please be sure to let us know if you do.

Minecraft Xbox Game Pass for PC Trailer

There’s also a special trailer for Minecrafts to arrive on the Xbox Game Pass for PC, where you can check it out for yourself. Take a look below and feel the level of hype go up.

Bow and arrow. Spawner and skeleton. Craft table and kamado!

Speaking of iconic duos, both Minecraft: Java Edition and Minecraft: Bedrock Edition will be available on the PC Game Pass in November. Here’s the first thing I’ve heard on #MinecraftLive!

https://t.co/CPC2Hy82Fe pic.twitter.com/VUxzPKw71T

Minecraft (@Minecraft) October 16, 2021 Is Minecraft for Xbox Game Pass for consoles?

If you have more consoles than computers, you may be wondering if the console version of the Xbox Game Pass can also use Minecraft.

Good news. Minecraft is available on the Xbox Game Pass for consoles. This means that members of this membership club can download games on Xbox One, Xbox Series X, or Xbox Series S.

