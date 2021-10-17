Apples Radical New iPhone suddenly takes shape





iPhone 13 owners should be prepared for the shock as Apple is working on a radical new iPhone and is now taking shape rapidly.

Apple iPhone 14 Pro Max based on multiple sources

Apple Leak from Ben Geskin Reveals Bad News on First iPhone 14

Following a recent leak revealing that Apple is working on a complete redesign of the iPhone range, a stunning new rendering by Ben Geskin puts all this information together and is a whole new product that Apple is developing. Make your smartphone look the best you’ve ever seen.

The heading change is a new pill-shaped punch hole that replaces the notch. According to a recent leak, Apple will abandon the notch, but to maintain the Face ID biometric security system, the company will not use standard circular punchholes to follow its Android rivals. In theory, this sounded like a weird move, but Geskins’ renderings made the changes really look good, and the pills (albeit larger) were more throughout the smartphone design than the standard circular punch holes. It shows that it blends in well.

In addition, Geskins renderings show that Apple is moving to a more angled design than seen on the iPhone 13 series. This happens after sources reveal that the iPhone 4 will be the inspiration for Apple’s next iPhone. The iPhone 4 is probably Apple’s most popular iPhone design, so a blend of retro tribute and cutting-edge technology can please many fans.

Apple's next iPhone uses a design inspired by the iPhone 4

John Prosser / Front Page Tech

But not all is good news. What Geskins can’t see in a render is an internal change or lack of it. The biggest of these is the lack of Touch ID in the display, despite claims that Apple has been planning to reintroduce it with Face ID for several years. Apple has been working for a long time to turn the iPhone into a passport replacement, and iOS 15 can already hold your driver’s license. However, dual biometrics are essential to the level of security required for a digital iPhone passport to be accepted for international travel.

Nonetheless, Apple’s next iPhone is already in shape to provide the kind of design changes needed after four generations based on the 2017 iPhone X. Apple claims to replace the acclaimed but largely ignored iPhone Mini with an affordable 6.7-inch iPhone 14 Max, which could please the crowd.

Ultimately, the availability of the iPhone 13 was hit by supply constraints, iOS 15 is now full of bugs, and anyone who chose to wait for Apple to wait for the look of a significantly redesigned new iPhone. , Is set to be fully rewarded.

