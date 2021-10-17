Did you get a new iPhone 13?Get each of these essentials for less than Rs 1,000





With the launch of the new iPhone, a series of kidney jokes are hijacking the Internet. For beginners, these jokes basically emphasize that buying a new iPhone can be as expensive as getting a human kidney. These may be just jokes, but buying a new iPhone can certainly open a deep hole in a hole-in-one pocket. The latest iPhone series starts at Rs 69,900. And even the slightly older ones are on the expensive side.

So if you just bought an iPhone, your pockets may feel pretty light after you buy it. Now, you can do almost nothing with the iPhone price tag, but with the accessories you need for your iPhone (and you need the accessories, the contents of the iPhone box are lighter), you don’t need to make it even lighter. Your pocket. In fact, there are plenty of accessories you can get for your iPhone, and surprises, surprises, they all come from trusted brands with Rs 1,000 or less, and a good track record.

Rs 699 Stuffcool Spike Case (depending on model): iPhone returned to Stuffcool Spike Case

No matter how much Apple emphasizes the fact that the new iPhone is rugged and rugged enough to survive on its own, most of the first thing we all do after getting a new iPhone is to buy a case. Is to do. It’s not that you don’t trust the brand’s words. Not to mention cracks, I just don’t want to risk small scratches on the back of the glass. Therefore, after purchasing a new iPhone, a proper case acquisition ceremony will be held.

Now, what comes from Apple has a very Apple-like price tag other than saving money, and what’s available in the local market does more damage than saving the phone from it. (They aren’t very solid and often have dust inside that scratches the back of the phone). That’s why the Stuffcool Spike Case is a great option for anyone looking for a good case on a trusted brand budget. The double-layer case is a blend of soft TPU on the inside and hard plastic on the outside, with a gentle texture to make the phone easier to grip. Reinforced along the corners, the button and port openings are very good. It is also lifted slightly above the display and camera for added protection. The design may look plain (although with color options), but this is a great case for anyone who wants to keep their iPhone safe. There is also a 6-month warranty. This means that you can hold the company accountable if things get worse.

Spigen EZ Fit Tempered Glass Screen Protector (Rs 800) (Depends on model) Spigen EZ Fit Tempered Glass Screen Protector

Tempered glass plays the same role on the front while the case protects the back. This is the iPhone’s business end display. The story of tempered glass is very similar to the story of the smartphone case. Many of the brands are expensive, and those purchased from the gray market may not be able to protect your display at all.

But there is an EZ fix (intended for puns) for that – a range of Spigens EZ Fit tempered glass screen protectors. They are well designed and extremely sturdy, available on almost all iPhone models, and also come with a simple mounting kit that allows you to mount all your screen protectors yourself. This process is very hassle-free, you don’t even have to go to a local vendor and hand over the phone during these COVID times. In addition, EZ Fit tempered glass is available in two packs. This means that one package contains two screen protectors, saving you not only backups, but also another trip. And although its official price is often north of Rupees. 1000, it’s generally available at a cheaper price, and it makes a deal stealing it when you think you have two display protectors in each box.

Apple Lightning to 3.5 mm Audio Jack Adapter at Rs 900: Wired for Sound Apple Lightning to 3.5 mm Audio Jack Adapter

The 3.5 mm audio jack is no longer on the iPhone. Many people around the world seem to have jumped into the TWS wireless arm, but they still don’t have to let go of their wired headphones. Buy the Apples Lightning to 3.5 mm Audio Jack Adapter to connect your wired earphones to your iPhone effortlessly. Yes, similar adapters are available from other brands at a much lower price, but this is special. With a built-in DAC, you get high quality sound and you can even listen to music on Apple these days. We have released a lossless audio format that is not possible with Bluetooth headphones. Product quality doesn’t matter-hey, this comes from Apple itself. It may be available at a slightly lower price during the festival. Handle with a little care-it also suffers from many Apple cable curses-a curse that wears near both ends.

Rs899 KZEDX Earphones: See-through design magic KZEDX earphones with great audio

Not long ago, iPhones came with wired earphones. That era is gone. This means that if you don’t have earphones yet, you’ll have to get one yourself. Bluetooth earphones are priced down, but if you need high quality audio, it’s better to connect Apple’s Lightning to a 3.5mm audio adapter (see above) and invest in wired earphones, where KZEDX earphones come in. Probably. The earphones are not only really trendy and transparent in design, but also offer many features and features under 1000 rupees. It comes with a 10mm composite magnetic dynamic driver for excellent transparency at high and low levels. There is also a bud that can be removed from the cable. This means that if a wire breaks, you can easily replace it instead of investing in a brand new one. Earphone set. Some might argue that KZ is a brand that is not well known in India, but earphones are very good and handle calls well. The fact that they retail for less than 1000 makes them your perfect, budget-friendly audio companion. And they will look as cool as your new iPhone. And it also makes a very nice sound. (KZ EDX reviews can also be read at https://indianexpress.com/article/technology/tech-reviews/kz-edx-earbuds-transparent-design-detachable-cables-and-great-sound-under-. rs-1000-price-7463945 /)

Stuffcool Novem Power Delivery Wall Charger / Adapter (Rs 999): Powers iPhone

Stuffcool Novem Power Delivery Wall Charger / Adapter

To make the brand more environmentally friendly, Apple last year decided not to ship phones with wall adapters. In other words, there is no charger in the box. In addition, the charging / data cable inside the box is a Lightning to Type-C cable. Apple’s intent may be noble, but even for those who buy the first iPhone or have an older adapter with a Type-A port, this actually causes a bit of a problem. Now when you buy a new iPhone, you may have to pay a little more to buy an adapter as well.

Now, we strongly recommend that you do not buy adapters from the gray market. An uncertified or dangerous adapter can damage your cell phone’s battery and become a time bomb that can explode at any time. Apple has its own adapter, which costs a lot (sighs), but there are also some good options for those who are willing to stick to spending less than four digits. The best of these is the Suffcool Novem Power Delivery Wall Charger. It comes with a Type C port with a 20W power supply that’s about as fast as you can charge your iPhone. The adapter is well built and this cannot be emphasized enough. Comes with a known brand and a 6 month warranty. It’s also available online at a discounted price, making it a great option for anyone looking to enhance their iPhone with a three-digit budget.

INICIO 4 in 1 60W PD Cable (Rs 999) – Port INICIO 4 in 1 60W PD Cable for All Needs

As we pointed out, the iPhone comes with a basic Lightning to Type C cable, but it may not be enough to meet your charging and transfer needs. There are still many gadgets such as chargers and notebooks with regular USB ports. This small problem can be solved with a very versatile data cable called the INICIO 4 in 1 60W PD cable. As the name implies, this is a 4-in-1 cable with transfer and connectivity options from USB Type C to USB Type C, USB Type A to USB Type C, USB Type A to Lightning, and USB Type C to Lightning. This means that regardless of the device, adapter, or laptop you’re using, it’s very likely that you’ll find a port on the cable that connects your iPhone to that device. In addition, the cable supports PD, QC, and AFC quick charge with a maximum output of 60 W. From Type C to Type C, you can get a maximum output of 60 W and even charge high output notebooks. So this is a cable that can be used not only with the iPhone, but with other phones and devices as well. It retails for rupees. Officially 1,499, but in most cases it’s available for less than Rs 1,000, thanks to the significant discounts on online shopping platforms.

* All prices are based on market research.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://indianexpress.com/article/technology/techook/got-new-iphone-13-grab-these-must-have-accessories-at-under-rs-1000-price-7574700/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos