Vanguard’Zombies release dates, trailers, maps, gameplay





Activision has finally announced a new Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombies mode, confirming its maps, characters, and some promising new features. Based on Vanguard Zombie’s release of the trailer, Mode looks more cinematic than ever, doubling the story element while calling back to previous articles. But when will the new zombie experience be launched and what can we expect from it? Here’s enough to cover everything we know about the new Vanguard Zombie experience.

Call of Duty: When is Vanguard Zombies released?

Vanguard Zombies will be available on November 5th.Activision

Future zombie experiences will be part of the Vanguard package, which will be released on November 5th. This means you can start playing the new zombie mode on the same day, but you can also expect frequent free updates during the game. life cycle.

Call of Duty: Is there a trailer for Vanguard Zombies?

Yes, there is a trailer, and you can see it above. Its short two-minute trailer introduces some of the maps, villains, and features for a new experience. The actual gameplay hasn’t been revealed, but check out another video (included below) showing how the new mode works.

Call of Duty: Vanguard Zombie Maps, Gameplay, Features

Vanguard zombies bring us back to World War II.

The Ribir trailer itself didn’t provide much information to work with, but Activision later published a complete breakdown of the new zombie mode.

To keep up with the Black Ops Cold War story, the new Vanguard Zombie Mode throws players into a story called Der Anfang (The Beginning). Players will fight against Dark Aether enemies and the main adversary, the Oberfhrer Wolfram Von List, will take the lead.

Return features such as Pack-a-Punch machines, teleporters, mystery boxes, and perks will be restored with this entry, but with a slight twist. The main difference in this game is that players have a home base in Stalingrad and can upgrade their weapons and abilities while achieving their goals. However, Stalingrad is not safe from the threat of enemy zombies.

Activision and Treyarch seem to have created a zombie experience that new players can easily join, but returning veterans can also find what they like. Most importantly, Der Anfang marks the beginning of a new zombie story that unfolds over the next year.

As part of the lore, the Dimensional Hole led to the discovery of five Dark Ord artifacts linked to entities that include:

Kortifex The DeathlessSaraxis The ShadowNorticus The ConquerorInviktor The Destroyer Bellekar The Warlock

Throughout the game, you can find the artifacts that correspond to these entities. It then inherits some of its power as if it were owned by those entities, such as Frost Blast and Ring of Fire.

Vanguard is primarily handled by Sledgehammer Games, but Treyarch will lead the development of the Zombies part of the new game. This is appropriate as the team has been working on a zombie experience that is popular with several fans, including the one that started everything at World at War.

By the way, Vanguard Zombies will feature the resurrection of ShiNo Numa, which appeared in World at War in 2008. This swamp map is symbolic and consists of a main hub area and several branch paths that are great for feeding zombies. Maps take advantage of the new mechanism introduced in a later article.

Vanguard zombies lean on the occult and other horrifying images to raise the horror division’s ante. As you play, you’ll come across not only standard roaring zombies, but also large zombies in heavy armor. Participating in them is exploding zombies that you absolutely must avoid.

You can also look forward to the new Hotel Royal Map and the Altar of Covenants, a new randomization system that rewards you for offering sacrificial heart items. And, of course, like the latest Call of Duty games, Vanguard Zombies mode features a cross-progression system that allows XP and unlocking to be carried over to multiplayer and Warzone.

Call of Duty: Vanguard will be available for PS4, PS5, Xbox One, Xbox Series X | S, and PC on November 5th.

