Get Microsoft Office for Free: How to Get Word, Excel, PowerPoint for Free





The Microsoft Office app is free to use.

Josh Miller / CNET

Whether it’s for work or personal use, you’ll need to access Microsoft Word documents, PowerPoint presentations, or other basic tools in Microsoft 365 at some point. Formerly known as Office 365, this service offers more features than the average Office software, but it can be costly. If you don’t want to spend money on Microsoft 365, don’t feel stressed. There are several ways to get the service for free.

Microsoft’s productivity software suite (including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, Microsoft Teams, OneDrive, and SharePoint) typically starts at $ 150 for a one-time installation (as Office 365) and $ 70 for subscription services each year. It costs 100 dollars. Access between the device and family members (such as Microsoft 365). Microsoft also released a new standalone version of Microsoft Office for both Windows and Mac on October 5, the same day Windows 11 started rolling out. It is a fixed price and does not require a subscription.

The versions of Office 365, Microsoft 365, and their apps that are currently available online for free are:

If you’re a student or teacher, how to get Microsoft Office 365 for free

If you’re a student, teacher, or faculty member with a valid school email address, you may have free access to Office 365 through Microsoft, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneNote, Microsoft Teams, and other classroom tools.

All you have to do is enter your school’s email address on this page of the Microsoft website: Get started with Office 365 for free. In many cases, thanks to the automated validation process, access is granted immediately. If you attend an institution that requires confirmation, it may take up to a month to confirm your eligibility.

Recent graduates who want to continue using Office 365 can also get Office 365 Personal for $ 12 for 12 months using a valid school email address.

If You’re Someone else, How To Get The Microsoft Office Suite For Free

Anyone can get a free one-month trial version of Microsoft 365 and give it a try. However, if you need to enter your credit card and don’t cancel before the month expires, you’ll be charged $ 100 for a one-year subscription to the Microsoft 365 family (formerly Office 365 Home).

Fortunately, if you don’t need the complete suite of Microsoft 365 tools, you can access many apps online for free, including Word, Excel, PowerPoint, OneDrive, Outlook, Calendar, and Skype. Here’s how to get them:

Go to Office.com. Log in to your Microsoft account (or create one for free). If you’re already logged in to Windows, Skype, or Xbox Live, you have an active Microsoft account. Select the app you want to use and use OneDrive to save your work to the cloud.

Use the browser-based version of the Microsoft Word app for free.

What is the free version catch in the screenshots by Alison DeNisco Rayome / CNET?

wait a minute. If you can get all these apps for free, why pay for Microsoft 365 in the first place? The reason is that the functionality of these apps is limited. These apps run only through a web browser and are not available unless you are online. It also has fewer features than the full version of Microsoft 365.

However, like the G Suite tools, there are still many benefits, such as sharing links to work and collaborating in real time. If you’re looking for a base version of each of these apps, the free version is for you.

