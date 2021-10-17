Apples MacBook Event: What to Expect from Unleashed





Apple has announced an event on October 18th. The video contains the title Unleashed. If you’re looking at the rumored factory, it’s not surprising that the company still has a lot of products coming out this year, but it didn’t appear in Apple’s keynote.

Most important of these is the new, more powerful MacBook Pro. This follows the stunning Apple Silicon-powered 13-inch MacBook Pro launched last November. The company also plans to release a new AirPods and has obtained the entire OS that has been announced but not shipped. Dive deeper into the rumors surrounding these products and more.

Redesigned MacBook Pro

Most of the rumors about the event are about the redesigned MacBook Pro, which will feature 14-inch and 16-inch screens and a new Apple processor. Both Mark Gurman and Ming-Chi Kuo (who have a pretty solid track record of rumors) say the laptop has an iPhone 12-style flat side with a redesigned MagSafe charging port and no more touchbars. Since 2016, it has become a staple of many MacBook Pros.

Apple is also rumored to redesign the port back to the laptop. The new MacBooks Pro may include an SD card reader and HDMI and MagSafe ports. These will be familiar (and probably loved) to those who missed the era when the MacBook had multiple types of ports.

Mark Gurman reports that laptops will be equipped with new chips. The new chip is expected to be a more powerful variation of the M1 processor found in today’s computers. The M1X (or M2, or the name Apple actually uses) has more powerful cores than previous cores (8 instead of 4), and 16 or 32 graphics cores (7 or 8 on the M1). .. The question yet is whether the new processor will remove the apparent limitations of the M1. No Apple Silicon Mac can be configured with more than 16GB of RAM or more than 2TB of storage, and can’t run more than two displays. Of these, there are three or more Thunderbolt ports (the iMac has up to two Thunderbolt ports and two USB-C ports). Traditionally, high-end MacBook Pros have four Thunderbolt ports, but including MagSafe and HDMI may reduce that need.

Intel-based MacBook Pro settings screen. The graphics core option alone makes it much easier to explain to new buyers than turbo boost or base clock.

If you think, wow, these new computers sound like everything I’ve ever wanted, not just you, but many people are hyped about rumors (they are always panning) It’s worth remembering that it’s not always out). If it turns out that Apple takes the feedback of all the community seriously, the lack of chips can make these laptops hot ticket items for quite some time.

Promac mini

Gurman recently reported that the more powerful Mac mini is coming soon. It has the same processor as on the updated MacBook Pro and more ports than are currently available on the M1-powered Mini. Interesting rumors are that the M1 Mini has one of the widest port choices available on the M1 Mac with USB-A, HDMI, two Thunderbolt ports, and the optional 10 Gigabit Ethernet. However, the 2018 Intel-based version is considered by many to be the Mac Mini Pro (because some spaces are gray). In addition to all of this, there are two more Thunderbolt ports. For those looking for a powerful Apple-powered desktop, the 2018 Mac Mini alternative may be a great option, given that there are no rumors about the 27-inch iMac.

Apple is still selling the 2018 Mac Mini with Intel. New AirPods

Gurman, Kuo, and Nikkei all report that Apple is working on regular non-Pro AirPods follow-up, saying that headphones have the short stems found in more expensive counterparts. The AirPods feel like they fit nicely into the Apples iPhone event, but given that they didn’t have the AirPods, they could show up on the 18th. There’s always the possibility that Apple will announce in a press release like the AirPods Pro and Max, but it seems that successors need time for the event, depending on how popular the original was. I feel it.

Apple announced macOS Monterey in June.Image: Release date of Apple AmacOS Monterey

Apple has released iOS and the iPad OS 15, but the macOS Monterey announced with them is still in beta. It would be a bit strange if Apple released a new Mac running macOS Big Sur, especially considering Monterey was announced at WWDC about three months ago. I would be pretty surprised if Apple didn’t announce that a new version of macOS would ship with a redesigned MacBook Pro.

