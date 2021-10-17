Facebook hate speech epidemic reduced by almost 50%





We believe that focusing on penetration, the amount of hate speech people actually see on the platform, and how to reduce it with all the tools is the most important indicator. Our technology has a huge impact on reducing the amount of hate speech people see on Facebook. According to the latest Community Standards Enforcement Report, its penetration rate is about 0.05% of the content viewed, or about 5 views per 10,000 views, a decrease of almost 50% in the last three quarters. Use technology to reduce the spread of malicious expression in several ways. It helps to proactively detect malicious language, route it to reviewers, and remove it if it violates the policy. You can also reduce the distribution of potentially violating content. The fact that all of these tools work together affects prevalence. In 2016, content moderation efforts relied primarily on user reports. So we built a technology that proactively identifies violating content before people report it. Our proactive detection rate reflects this. However, we do report prevalence numbers so that we can determine how much malicious expression is actually seen in the app.

The data extracted from the leaked document is used to create a story that the technology used to combat hate speech is inadequate and intentionally misrepresents progress. Not true. We don’t want to see hatred on our platform, nor do we hate users and advertisers. We are transparent about our work to get rid of it. These documents show that our work of integrity is a journey of several years. We will never be perfect, but our team is continually working on system development, problem identification and solution building.

According to a recent report, the approach to dealing with hate speech is much narrower than it really is, ignoring the fact that the hate speech epidemic has dropped to 0.05%, or 5 views per 10,000 views on Facebook. I understand. We consider prevalence to be the most important metric to use to show how many malicious expressions are actually seen on Facebook.

Focusing solely on content deletion is the wrong way to see how to combat malicious language. That’s because using technology to remove malicious language is just one way to counter it. Before removing a malicious expression, you need to be confident that it is a malicious expression. If it’s potentially malicious, but you’re not confident enough to meet the removal criteria, Google’s technology will regularly post content that may reduce content delivery or violate policy. We may not recommend groups, pages, or people to do. It also uses technology to flag content for more reviews.

There is a high threshold for automatically deleting content. If you don’t, you risk making more mistakes in content that looks like hate speech but not, and harming what people were trying to protect, such as explaining or blaming the hate speech experience. there is.

Another indicator that is misunderstood is proactive detection rate. This shows how good the technology is in finding content before people report it. It tells us how much we found ourselves about the content we deleted. In 2016, most content deletions were based on user reports. We knew we needed to do better, so no one started building technology to identify potentially violating content without flagging us.

When we started reporting indicators of malicious expression, only 23.6% of the deleted content was pre-detected by the system. Most of what we deleted was discovered by people. Currently, that number is over 97%. But our positive rate doesn’t tell us what we’re missing, and the sum of our efforts, including what we’re doing to reduce the distribution of problematic content. Does not explain. Therefore, we focus on prevalence and consistently describe it as the most important indicator. Prevalence tells us the offending content that people see because we missed it. It is the way we most objectively assess our progress, as it provides the most complete picture. Penetration is described quarterly in the Community Standards Enforcement Report report and in the Transparency Center.

Penetration is the way we measure work internally, which is why we share the same metrics externally. We know that our work will never be done in this area, but the fact that the prevalence has decreased by almost 50% in the last three quarters, together, is our effort. Indicates that is influencing. As reported in the Community Standards Enforcement Report, a significant portion of the decline is believed to be due to improved and enhanced AI systems.

We have worked with international experts to develop the indicators. It was also the only company that volunteered to audit them independently.

The quarterly report provides a more complete picture for people, including many of the most comprehensive indicators of this kind. We have worked with international experts in measurement, statistics and other fields to provide an independent public assessment to ensure that we are measuring the right ones. They widely agreed with our approach, but also provided recommendations on how we could improve. You can read their full report here. We also promised to undergo an independent audit with global audit firm EY to ensure that we accurately measure and report our metrics.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://about.fb.com/news/2021/10/hate-speech-prevalence-dropped-facebook/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos