Drag Racing: Mercedes C63 Black Series vs BMW M3 vs Audi RS5 Sportback





Today we pitched the old school to the present day to see if the old Mercedes C63 AMG Black series could still cut it against the latest performance saloons.

The AMG C63 Black series was pretty weird when it went on sale, but it’s still the case today. It is equipped with a naturally aspirated 6.2-liter V8 and outputs 527hp and 620nm torque.

This power is only supplied to the rear wheels via a 7-speed automatic gearbox. It’s the lightest car here and weighs 1710kg, so you can take advantage of it.

The first challenger is the BMW M3 Competition. It’s rear-wheel drive (like Mercedes), but it’s powered by a 5.0-liter twin-turbo in-line 6-cylinder engine that produces 510hp and 650nm torque. It’s a bit heavier than Merck and tilts at 1730kg, but its 8-speed automatic gearbox is one of the best in the business.

Last but not least, there is the Audi RS5 Sportback. It has a 2.9 liter V6 with a twin turbo that delivers 450hp and 600nm torque. Audi has an ace of quattro all-wheel drive system on its sleeves. This may get it off the line sooner, but it’s the heaviest car here at 1745kg.

So who will win this old vs. new battle? You will have to look to find out.

