Facebook controversy reports that the AI ​​has little impact on hate speech

Facebook responded on Sunday to a news report that artificial intelligence programs have little effect on curbing and removing violent content from social networks. The Journal quoted an internal document two years ago that reported that social network engineers estimated that company algorithms would remove only a small portion of problematic content that violated the rules.

According to the journal, a senior engineer and research scientist wrote in a note in mid-2019: “The problem is that there is no model that captures most of the harm of integrity, especially in sensitive areas, and probably never. That’s it. “

But Facebook claims that the penetration of hatred content on the platform has dropped by almost 50% in the last three quarters, to about 0.05% of content views, or about 5 views for every 10,000 views.

Facebook’s Vice President of Integrity Guy Rosen said in a blog post on Sunday: “Data extracted from leaked documents is deliberately misrepresenting progress due to insufficient technology used to combat hate speech. It is used to create the story of being. ” “It’s not true.

“We don’t want to see hatred on our platform, and we don’t hate users or advertisers. We’re transparent about our work to get rid of it,” Rosen writes.

The company has been scrutinized to do a better job of moderating content, especially after the riots at Capitol Hill.

Frances Haugen, who turned from a former Facebook employee to a whistleblower, shows thousands of documents and internals that Facebook is aware of the dangers of its products but publicly downplays these effects. After disclosing the communication, the company has spent more than a few weeks. So far, lawmakers across the political spectrum have responded with a renewed interest in asking Facebook for clarification.

Haugen appeared earlier this month in front of the US Senate subcommittee, claiming that Facebook’s products “hurt children, caused divisions, and undermined democracy.” Facebook CEO Mark Zuckerberg criticized Haugen’s testimony and said he presented a “wrong picture” of social networks.

