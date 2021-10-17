MacBook Pro 2021: All rumors heard prior to tomorrow’s Apple event





Two are expected to eliminate this workaround: the 13-inch MacBook Pro and the touch bar.

Dan Ackerman / CNET

If you’re postponing firing a new MacBook Pro from FOMO or indecision, Apple may immediately withhold the answer you’ve been waiting for. The company announced its next event, scheduled for Monday, October 18, with the invitation theme of “Unleashed.” This shows that we’re finally hearing about Apple’s high-performance systems. (Here’s how to watch Apple’s October event live tomorrow and what we expect:)

Rumor has it that not only is the 14-inch MacBook Pro model imminent, but both it and the new 16-inch may have a new high-pixel-density Mini-LED-based screen. I have. A new high-power version of Apple’s M1 processor, similar to the 12.9-inch iPad Pro, the revival of many overlooked connectors, and the abolition of the less-loved touchbar.

Future announcements follow a major event in mid-September when Apple unveiled the iPhone 13, Apple Watch 7, iPad Mini 6, and updated entry-level iPad.

Read more: Apple iPhone 13 event doesn’t have a Mac, but this year isn’t over yet

When will the new MacBook Pro be announced?

It’s almost natural for the company to launch a new MacBook Pro and perhaps another new Mac next week on October 18th. It claims in a recent PowerOn newsletter that Mark Gurman hopes the new MacBook Pro model will debut later this month. He had previously speculated that a new model would arrive by the end of this year.

Apple’s “Unleashed” Invitation to the October 18th Event.

Apple M1X (or M2) CPU more powerful than Apple?

This is almost natural. Apple’s M1 CPUs range from the MacBook Air, 13-inch MacBook Pro, 24-inch iMac, Mac Mini, and iPad, but so far, Apple’s homemade silicon hasn’t been found in systems for power users. Several sources have agreed that there will be a new version of the CPU for the larger MacBook (now a 16-inch screen version), and perhaps for new desktops in the future.

There are two variations of the new chip, both with 10 cores (8 high performance and 2 energy efficiency), but there are rumors that the integrated graphics core configuration is 16 or 32. In contrast, the M1 has 8 cores, 7 or 8 graphics cores that are evenly divided between performance and power savings. Doubling or quadrupling the number of cores can significantly improve performance and, in combination with tight integration with MacOS, can rival the performance of discrete AMD GPUs. And it’s unclear if discrete GPUs will remain optional.

A more powerful version of Apple’s M1 chip may be imminent.

Screenshot / apple

It makes a lot of sense to have two variations (rumors of a future version with more core options for the Mac Mini and Mac Pro): in my tests, the M1 chip is device-related. As a Mac Mini, it works almost the same without and gives the iPad the same amount of power. This doesn’t make sense for buyers of high-end equipment. Choosing fewer processors can save thousands of people, or a discrete GPU may be essential.

The two variants may explain why the guesses about the new CPU names M1X or M2 aren’t decisively leaning towards either.

As for Intel products, as early as January last year, we began hearing predictions that there would be no Intel version of the MacBook Prosand, but there were no signs of going against this.

When will I be able to buy it?

Due to lack of chips, it may not be available shortly after it is announced. Earlier this month, it was reported that shortages would delay shipments until at least the end of October or early November. And these delays are independent of the obstacles to creating a Mini-LED based screen, and the number of laptops available in 2021 may be limited.

New size, will the starting price be higher?

In addition to the upgraded model of the 16-inch MacBook Pro, you may need a 14-inch replacement for the 13-inch MacBook Pro. This means that a 14-inch screen of approximately the same size can fit in the chassis. 13-Thanks to the small screen bezel. This follows the same trends seen on Windows laptops and the same approach Apple took when migrating from the 15-inch to 16-inch MacBook Pro models. If the 14-inch uses new panel technology, as shown in the resolution rumors below, it also explains the price increase.

Most industry watchers believe that the 14-inch model will be priced higher than the 13-inch model, approaching the upper end of the latter price range. Given the more expensive screen technology and the current shortage, I wouldn’t be surprised. You may be wondering if Apple will continue to offer the M1-based MacBook Pro 13 as a low-cost option.

The MacBook Pro is expected to have a Mini-LED backlit display like the iPad Pro 12.9 (left).

Scott Stein / CNET Whimsical new mini LED screen?

Mini-LED backlight based displays are another and seem to be very welcome. This will allow the MacBook Pro to better support HDR with higher brightness and better local dimming, which is essential for video editing and content creation for 12.9-inch iPads. Pro and its mini LED screen. Hopefully it comes with an update that allows the MacBook Pro to play HDR content in 4K.

Most recently, Display Supply Chain Consultants CEO Ross Young (correctly explained a few months before the iPad Mini was announced) tweeted that Apple would use the LG Display and Sharp screens-“MiniLED, 100. %Confirmed”.

Panel suppliers are the same for iPad Pro and MacBook Pro-LG Display and Sharp. Expect similar technology-oxide backplane, miniLED backlight, 120Hz refresh rate. MiniLED, 100% confirmed.

Ross Young (@DSCCRoss) October 12, 2021

Oxide backplanes and mini LED (not 120Hz refresh rates) backlights are two technologies used in Apple’s Pro Display XDR and are suitable for black levels.

MacRumors found references to new screen resolutions in later beta versions of MacOS Monterey: “3,456×2,234 Retina” and “3,024×1,964 Retina”. The first offers almost the same pixel density (226 ppi) as today’s 16-inch MacBook displays. Apple always prefers to maintain a certain range of Retina screens, but the latter is slightly different from the current 3,072×1,920. This is a strong sign that Apple is offering a new panel. Alternatively, both resolutions offer the same 257ppi for the 16-inch and 14-inch models, respectively.

New aesthetic?

Rumors here vary. Almost every device Apple unveiled this year, from the iPad to the iMac, features a flat-edged profile aesthetic reminiscent of the iPhone 4. But it’s still unclear if Apple will adopt it for the MacBook Pro. Clamshell design. And I wasn’t very interested in the suggestion that the MacBook might come in bright colors like the iMac 24.

Stay up to date with the latest news, reviews and advice on your iPhone, iPad, Mac, services and software.

Goodbye touch bar?

I’ve never been a fan of touchbars, especially as an alternative to fixed function keys, so I’ve received these reputed rumors about the abolition of touchbars and the return of actual function keys with a bit of chair dance. increase. If they turn out to be untrue, you will be very disappointed. Also, Mini-LEDs typically generate more heat than other backlights, so Apple can probably reduce the need for heat dissipation near the display.

Revival of old favorites?

Apple has removed from the MacBook Pro the connectors that many have become dependent on, such as HDMI connections, SD card slots, and the MagSafe connector (not to be confused with the MagSafe charger for the iPhone). Some rumors show that they are getting them back with another pair of USB4 / Thunderbolt ports. Some news also shows that MagSafe connectivity has been restored, but it could be confused with rumors about a new version of a recent submission to the Federal Communications Commission on MagSafe chargers for the iPhone.

I have a 1080p webcam, but I don’t have Face ID?

As Apple first introduced the upgraded 1080p webcam on the 27-inch iMac (and the obsolete iMac Pro) and then on the 24-inch iMac, it makes sense to integrate it into the MacBook Pro, as widely rumored. It’s good. Than many others in that system. However, although Touch ID is likely to remain, there has been no welcome word about Face ID (or 5G), which has been a favorite since I heard that it will not be included in January.

