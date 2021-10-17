Sony threatens Dbrand with legal action over black PS5 plate





Image: Dbrand

You may not remember that February 2021 was actually 19 years ago, but earlier this year phone and console skin maker Dbrand released a set of black PS5 faceplates. But more than just releasing it, the company also strangely filed a lawsuit against Sony, which is now obliged.

Page image of the Dbrands site that knew this day was coming: Dbrand

According to The Verge’s report, Dbrands Darkplates has recently been removed from the company’s store and the purchase link will now redirect to a page listing only all news articles written about the plate, including the Gizmodo story above. became.

Why are you pulling them now? The company received a cease and desist letter from Sony, some of which say:

SIE’s attention is being paid to dbrand’s promotion and sale of console accessories in a way that is deeply involved with its clients. First, dbrand sells faceplates for PSS consoles (both standard and digital configurations) that duplicate SIE-protected product designs. Faceplates manufactured and sold without SIE’s permission in the form of a client’s PSS product configuration, or similar configuration, infringe the client’s intellectual property rights in their own console design.

Next, dbrand sells skins for SIE devices with the PlayStation family mark. Your company may not sell products that have the client’s PlayStation mark unlicensed. Some of the dbrands instructional videos below show dbrand skins with the same design as the PlayStation family mark.

It’s actually available Get the next generation console for playing digital games exclusively at 1440p.

Dbrand responded with rambling corporate shit on Reddit. This begins like your hopes and dreams. Darkplates states that it eventually died before it settled on actual legal defenses, and that the plates did not violate existing trademarks. Dbrand believes Sony’s real motivation here is to shut down its competitors before launching its own replacement panel for the PS5.

Note that this is not the first company Sony has pursued this way. CustomizeMyPlates was forced to stop selling its own color exchange plates in 2020, but in their case they resumed sales earlier this year and haven’t been disturbed since. Probably because the version doesn’t contain a small logo that looks a lot like the actual PlayStation icon.

