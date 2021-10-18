iOS 15: How to understand the meaning of removing and moving apps on iPhone





Removing the app is a necessary task, but it’s a bit more confusing now.

James Martin / CNET

Removing apps from iPhone may be a little more difficult than before. A If I delete it from the home screen, will it disappear forever? Since the introduction of iPhone app support in 2008, the process of removing apps has been the same. Press and hold the app icon until jiggle mode (official name by Apple) is enabled, then[X]Tap. When you confirm that you want to delete the app, the app disappears. No additional steps are required.

But now you have to do some extra taps for them to disappear. In iOS 15, you need to decide whether to edit the home screen or remove the app altogether. You can also remove embedded apps that you rarely use. You can also use the app library to save apps that you don’t want to appear on your home screen but aren’t ready to be removed from your phone.

Learn how to permanently remove the app, save it to your library, and make changes to your home screen. For Apple’s other news, there’s everything you need to know about Apple’s October event and the latest information on the iPhone 13 model. This story has been updated recently.

How to move or delete apps on iPhone home screen

There are several ways to remove apps on iPhone. First, press and hold the app icon until you see the pop-up menu. The actions you can take after that depend on your app. For example, the Mail app presents two system options in addition to app-specific actions (such as composing a new email). AppandEdit Home screen removed. You can also share the app.

Alternatively, you can press and hold the app icon for a few more seconds until all the app icons start dancing.

From the pop-up menu[アプリの削除]Whether you select or tap the new “-” symbol on the app icon in jiggle mode, you will be prompted with a new prompt asking if you want to remove the app. Move from the home screen.

Deleting an app removes the app and all its data from your phone, freeing up valuable storage space. When you go to the app library, only the app icon will be removed from the home screen. The app remains installed and you can access it at any time by swiping the home screen from right to left until you access the app library.

If you’re using jiggle mode to erase unused apps, repeat the same steps until you’re given the option to remove apps from the Apple Store, and then[削除]Tap or tap a blank area of ​​the screen.

You can also remove the app from the app library.

Remove apps in Sarah Tew / CNET App Library

There are multiple ways to do this.

The first option is to swipe the last page of the home screen until you see the app library. Then use the search bar at the top of your app library to scroll through the list of icons to find your app. Press and hold the app icon until the pop-up menu appears,[アプリの削除]Choose. The key to seeing the menu is a long touch. Instead, be careful not to accidentally drag the app to your home screen.

Another option is to find the app in the category folder, press and hold it, and from the pop-up[アプリの削除]Is to select. After triggering jiggle mode, you can tap “X” to continue deleting apps.[完了]Tap or exit the folder when you are finished.

Now that you’ve learned a new way to remove apps on your iPhone, check out all your favorite features of iOS 15. We’ve also found some hidden features that you’ll love as much as we do. .. If you have a new Apple Watch, change these settings immediately.

