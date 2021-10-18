javascript-Generate PDF from Google Forms using Doc template with script





I’m using this script to create a PDF from Google using a Google Docs template.

The script I’m using is:

function afterFormSubmit (e) {const info = e.namedValues; const pdfFile = createPDF (info); const entryRow = e.range.getRow (); const ws = SpreadsheetApp.getActiveSpreadsheet (). getSheetByName (“Sheet2”) ws.getRange (entryRow, 63) .setValue (pdfFile.getUrl ()); ws.getRange (entryRow, 64) .setValue (pdfFile.getName ()); sendEmail (e.namedValues) [‘Email address’][0], PdfFile);} function sendEmail (email, pdfFile) {GmailApp.sendEmail (email, “Daily Transation Summary Report”, “Find the attached DTR”, {Attachment: [pdfFile], Name:’My company’});} function createPDF (info) {const pdfFolder = DriveApp.getFolderById (“1ebglel6vwMGXByeG4wHBBvJu9u0zJeMJ”); const tempFolder = DriveApp.getFolderById (“1ebglel6vwMGXBye”) 1kyFimRMdHQZV85F5P6JyCHv1DQ3KJFv1hx5o7lIcNZo “); const newTempFile = templateDoc.makeCopy (tempFolder); const openDoc = DocumentApp.openById (newTempFile.getId ()); const body = openDoc.getBody ()”[‘Name of Person’][0]); body.replaceText (“{report date}”, info[‘Date of Report’][0]); Body.replaceText (“{Outlet name}”, info[‘Name of Outlet’][0]); Body.replaceText (“{Opening Petty Cash Balance}”, info[‘Opening Petty Cash Balance’][0]); body.replaceText (“{Total petty cash received}”, info[‘Total Petty Cash Received’][0]); Body.replaceText (“{Closing Petty Cash Balance}”, info[‘Closing Petty Cash Balance’][0]); Body.replaceText (“{Total Petty Cash Paid}”, info[‘Total Petty Cash Paid’][0]); Body.replaceText (“{Available Float Cash Balance}”, info[‘Available Float Cash Balance’][0]); Body.replaceText (“{Milk For Outlet}”, info[‘Milk For Outlet’][0]); body.replaceText (“{Staff milk / toast etc.}”, info[‘Staff Milk/Toast etc.’][0]); Body.replaceText (“{Petrol Expenses}”, info[‘Petrol Expenses’][0]); Body.replaceText (“{water tank charge}”, information[‘Water Tank Charges’][0]); Body.replaceText (“{Repair and Maintenance}”, info[‘Repair And Maintenance’][0]); Body.replaceText (“{Freight Paid}”, info[‘Freight Paid’][0]); Body.replaceText (“{Purchase soybean chap}”, info[‘Purchase of Soya Chaap’][0]); Body.replaceText (“{Purchase Lumari Roti}”, info[‘Purchase of Rumali Roti’][0]); Body.replaceText (“{Purchase egg tray}”, info[‘Purchase of Egg Tray’][0]); Body.replaceText (“{Other Expenses}”, info[‘Other Expenses’][0]); Body.replaceText (“{Total Tip Amount (PAYTM & CARD)}”, info[‘Total Tip Amount (PAYTM & CARD)’][0]); Body.replaceText (“{Cash Sales-Outlet}”, info[‘Cash Sales – Outlet’][0]); Body.replaceText (“{Cash Sales-KCCO App}”, info[‘Cash Sales – KCCO App’][0]); Body.replaceText (“{Card Sales}”, info[‘Card Sales’][0]); body.replaceText (“{Credit (Udhar) Sales}”, info[‘Credit (Udhar) Sales’][0]); Body.replaceText (“{Paytm Sales}”, info[‘Paytm Sales’][0]); Body.replaceText (“{KCCO App Sales Razor Pay}”, info[‘KCCO App Sales Razor Pay’][0]); Body.replaceText (“{Swiggy Sales}”, info[‘Swiggy Sales’][0]); body.replaceText (“{Zomato Sales}”, info[‘Zomato Sales’][0]); Body.replaceText (“{Dunzo Sales}”, info[‘Dunzo Sales’][0]); body.replaceText (“{Zomato Gold Sales}”, info[‘Zomato Gold Sales’][0]); Body.replaceText (“{Dine Out Sales}”, info[‘Dine Out Sales’][0]); body.replaceText (“{Total canceled charges}”, info[‘Total Cancelled Bill Amount’][0]); body.replaceText (“{Today’s total sales (total above)}”, info[‘Total Sales of the Day (Total of Above)’][0]); body.replaceText (“{Today’s total sales (according to PetPooja)}”, info[‘Total Sales of the Day (As Per PetPooja)’][0]); Body.replaceText (“{Old Due Receipts-Cash}”, info[‘Old Due Receipts – Cash’][0]); Body.replaceText (“{Old Due Receipts-Other Modes}”, info[‘Old Due Receipts – Other Modes’][0]); Body.replaceText (“{Tip Receipts-Card}”, info[‘Tip Receipts – Card’][0]); Body.replaceText (“{Tip Receipts-Paytm}”, info[‘Tip Receipts – Paytm’][0]); Body.replaceText (“{INR 2000 Currency Note}”, info[‘Currency Note of INR 2000’][0]); body.replaceText (“{500 Indian Rupee Currency Banknotes}”, info[‘Currency Note of INR 500’][0]); body.replaceText (“{200 Indian Rupee Banknote}”, info[‘ Currency Note of INR 200’][0]); body.replaceText (“{100 Indian Rupee Currency Banknote}”, info[‘Currency Note of INR 100’][0]); Body.replaceText (“{INR 50 currency banknotes}”, info[‘Currency Note of INR 50’][0]); Body.replaceText (“{INR 20 currency banknotes}”, info[‘Currency Note of INR 20’][0]); Body.replaceText (“{INR 10 Currency Note}”, info[‘Currency Note of INR 10’][0]); Body.replaceText (“{Other banknotes / coins}”, info[‘Other Currency Note/Coins’][0]); body.replaceText (“{Total cash available for delivery}”, info[‘Total Available Cash to Handover’][0]); Body.replaceText (“{S.No .// Name of Person // Mobile No // Credit Approval By // Bill No // Total Amount of Credit”, info[‘S.No.//Name of Person// Mobile No// Credit Approval By// Bill No// Total Amount of Credit’][0]); body.replaceText (“{Total number of bills of credit collections}”, info[‘Total No. of Bills of Credit Recovery’][0]); Body.replaceText (“{S.No. // Person’s name // Mobile number // Payment method // Invoice number // Total amount received}”, info[‘S.No.//Name of Person// Mobile No// Mode of Payment// Bill No// Total Amount Received’][0]); body.replaceText (“{Total number of supplementary invoices during the day}”, info[‘Total No. of Complementary Bills During the Day’][0]); Body.replaceText (“{S.No .// Name of Person // Mobile No // Reason // Bill No // Amount Settled}”, info[‘S.No.//Name of Person// Mobile No//Reason// Bill No//Amount Settled’][0]); body.replaceText (“{Total number of invoices canceled during the day}”, info[‘Total No. of Cancelled Bills During the Day’][0]); Body.replaceText (“{S.No .// Name of Person // Mobile No // Bill No // Bill Amount}”, info[‘S.No.//Name of Person// Mobile No// Bill No// Bill Amount’][0]); Body.replaceText (“{S.No. // Invoice number // Payment method // Tip amount received}”, info[‘S.No.// Bill No// Mode of Payment//Tip Amount Received’][0]); body.replaceText (“{Number of cylinders received at outlet}”, info[‘No. of Cylinders Received at Outlet’][0]); openDoc.saveAndClose (); const blobPDF = newTempFile.getAs (MimeType.PDF); const pdfFile = pdfFolder.createFile (blobPDF) .setName (info)[‘Name of Outlet’][0]+ “” + Information[‘Date of Report’][0]); tempFolder.removeFile (newTempFile); Returns a pdfFile. }

This script has not generated a PDF and no PDF has been mailed.

The spreadsheet links are below

https://docs.google.com/spreadsheets/d/1m6Aca0TcLf5UZ7P9CvAdQDokoazQljsqDT6CGh0K3j4/edit?usp=sharing

Please guide me.

